Agilysys and FreedomPay Extend Partnership to Support Open Commerce for Hospitality

PHILADELPHIA & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreedomPay, a global payments technology provider, and Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the extension of their strategic partnership. The expanded collaboration supports an open and integrated commerce approach for hospitality enterprises across lodging, food and beverage, gaming and resort environments.

As hospitality organizations evaluate increasingly consolidated technology environments, the collaboration between Agilysys and FreedomPay reinforces the importance of flexibility and customer choice. Agilysys maintains integration with multiple leading payment providers as part of its open platform strategy, enabling customers to select solutions aligned to their operational, geographic and brand requirements.

“The philosophy of FreedomPay is to put merchants first, and that means supporting flexibility in how they deploy best-in-class technologies,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “Our continued collaboration with Agilysys reflects a shared focus on helping hospitality operators integrate secure, scalable payment capabilities within their broader technology strategies.”

Key Benefits of the Extended Partnership

Merchant Flexibility and Choice

Supports hospitality operators integrating Agilysys solutions with approved payment technologies, reducing vendor lock-in and aligning payment strategies with business objectives.

Open, Integrated Architecture

Enables seamless integration between all Agilysys applications and supported payment platforms, helping operators adapt to evolving market and guest expectations.

Enhanced Guest Experience

Facilitates secure and flexible payment experiences across on-property and digital touchpoints, contributing to a consistent and seamless journey from booking through checkout.

Security and Compliance

Supports PCI-validated and P2PE-certified payment environments through integrated partners, helping hospitality businesses maintain strong transaction security and compliance standards.

Continuous Innovation

Builds on a long-standing collaboration focused on enhancing interoperability, performance and scalability within complex hospitality environments.

“Payment flexibility is increasingly important for hospitality operations managing complex guest preferences. Delivering a seamless guest journey requires technology layers that work together reliability and securely,” said Rohith Kori, SVP Product Strategy at Agilysys. “This partnership extension reinforces our focus on supporting integrated payment experiences while maintaining the openness that enables our customers to evaluate and implement payment solutions that align with their specific operational and market requirements.”

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce™—transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction—whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets—not chase them. www.freedompay.com

About Agilysys, Inc.

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art hospitality software solutions and services that help organisations go beyond what they can accomplish with traditional property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions and food and beverage inventory and procurement systems. Modern, cloud-native solutions work standalone to provide best-in-class capabilities, or together in a coordinated ecosystem that unifies data and workflows across a property, to equip staff members to delight guests, improve efficiency and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Visit www.agilysys.com.