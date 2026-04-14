Panasonic and NEP Advance IP-Based Live Production with NEP Platform and KAIROS Integration

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America and NEP Group, Inc. will showcase its third-party integration between NEP Platform, a new software orchestration system, and KAIROS®, Panasonic’s IT/ IP live production platform at NAB Show 2026 (Booth #C3509). The integration enables media companies and live events service providers to deploy flexible and scalable production workflows that bridge traditional and IP-native infrastructure without vendor lock-in.

“Media, broadcast, and streaming companies are rapidly shifting to software-defined, IP-based production architecture. Operators face mounting pressure to reduce infrastructure footprint, increase workflow agility, and support hybrid cloud–on-premises models without compromising the frame-accurate reliability live production requires,” said Steve Milley, Vice President, Professional Video and Audio Systems at Panasonic. “Our partnership with NEP marks a meaningful step forward for KAIROS’ open-platform vision, giving customers a clear, validated path to IP. With flexible, scalable workflows, KAIROS is designed to eliminate the integration challenges that have slowed adoption of software-defined production.”

Addressing these challenges requires more flexible, integrated solutions. NEP Platform allows broadcasters to effortlessly customize and optimize their production environment, saving valuable time and resources. By achieving certified interoperability with KAIROS, the two platforms share a unified control and data plane that allows operators to dynamically allocate production resources, trigger KAIROS multiviewer and production switching events, and synchronize metadata from a single interface.

The integration between Panasonic and NEP delivers operational advantages for production teams by streamlining control, scaling flexibility, and reducing deployment time. Operators can manage KAIROS production switching, NEP routing, and resource orchestration through a single unified interface, eliminating the need for constant context switching. Additionally, the pre-validated integration was created to significantly reduce system commissioning time, with the goal of a faster, more efficient deployment.

“Through our ongoing partnership with Panasonic, we’ve been able to bring together best-in-class technologies into a unified, software-driven ecosystem,” said Dan Murphy, VP of NEP Platform. “Integrating NEP Platform with KAIROS demonstrates how open, standards-based innovation can simplify complex workflows and deliver the performance and reliability live production demands.”

Panasonic brings decades of engineering expertise in professional broadcast and AV technology. This collaboration builds on KAIROS’ open architecture and established use across broadcast and live production environments worldwide. The platform exposes fully documented APIs through the KAIROS Alliance Partners program, enabling third-party integrations and interoperability. Built on standards including SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS, KAIROS supports true software-defined workflows without legacy SDI constraints. The platform also aligns sustainability goals through its COTS-based, software-first approach, designed to reduce power consumption and physical infrastructure requirements.

The companies will showcase a joint demonstration at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas from April 19-22 at Panasonic’s booth (#C3509). For more details on KAIROS, visit: https://pro-av.panasonic.net/en/products/it_ip_platform/

For more details on NEP Platform, visit: https://www.nepgroup.com/resources/nep-platform-set-to-transform-media-infrastructure-and-production-workflows

Panasonic, KAIROS, and related marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Panasonic Corporation of North America and/or its affiliates.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.