Sophia Learning Partners with NurseDash to Support Healthcare Career Advancement

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sophia Learning, an online, on-demand, self-paced learning platform, announced a partnership with NurseDash, the first on-demand healthcare marketplace for facilities that need staffing support and clinicians looking for open shifts. The collaboration enables NurseDash healthcare professionals to advance their nursing career with access to Sophia courses at a reduced cost.

“We are committed to finding new ways to support a strong healthcare workforce ready to meet the growing demands of providers,” said Andy Chen, Founder of NurseDash. “By partnering with Sophia Learning, NurseDash healthcare professionals will have more freedom to advance in their career, whether they are working toward their RN, preparing to apply to school or exploring their options.”

Sophia Learning’s self-paced format allows students to complete their general education courses in, on average, one third of the time compared with traditional semester-long courses. Students can progress through coursework at their own pace, with access around the clock from virtually any device. The platform offers more than 70 college-level general education courses. All courses are ACE®-recommended for college credit and are designed to be transferable to many colleges and universities.

“We are pleased to partner with NurseDash to support those who play a vital role in our communities as they pursue career advancement,” said Hunter Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Sophia Learning. “NurseDash joins a growing list of employers that partner with Sophia to help make higher education more accessible and affordable for their workforce.”

NurseDash employees are now eligible to enroll in Sophia courses at a discount. For more information on this partnership, visit https://app.sophia.org/nursedash.

About Sophia Learning

Sophia is an online learning platform that allows students at any stage of their higher education journey to get started on or continue their education by taking affordable and flexible college-level general education courses. Sophia courses are ACE-recommended for college credit and are designed to be transferred to many colleges and universities. Sophia students have saved more than $1.7B in tuition dollars*, completed more than 1.6M courses, and have been awarded more than 4.8M transfer credits at receiving institutions. For more information about Sophia, visit Sophia.org. Sophia is a subsidiary of Strategic Education, Inc.

*Savings based on average annual tuition at public four-year, in-state institutions. Source: College Board Trends in College Pricing Report (2025)