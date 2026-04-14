North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council and ASHRAE Launch Strategic Collaboration

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council (NASRC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to facilitate the transition to natural refrigerants, announced that it has entered into a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ASHRAE. The agreement outlines a three-year collaboration focused on research, knowledge sharing, workforce development and advanced education to accelerate natural refrigerant adoption.

“By aligning research, education and outreach, NASRC and ASHRAE can provide the resources stakeholders need to navigate the transition to sustainable refrigerants confidently.” Share

“This partnership strengthens the connection between technical standards, real-world industry experience and workforce needs,” said Danielle Wright, NASRC executive director. “By aligning research, education and outreach, NASRC and ASHRAE can provide the resources stakeholders need to navigate the transition to sustainable refrigerants confidently.”

Together, the organizations aim to advance practical, field-informed solutions that enhance system performance, strengthen technical guidance and expand adoption of sustainable refrigerant technologies. The collaboration combines ASHRAE’s global leadership in research, standards, publishing and continuing education with NASRC’s deep industry engagement and network spanning more than 55,000 food retail locations.

“ASHRAE is committed to helping the refrigeration industry transition to lower global warming potential refrigerant options while maintaining safety for building occupants and service technicians,” said 2025-26 ASHRAE President Bill McQuade, P.E., CDP, Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP. “The partnership with NASRC will provide an opportunity to leverage our knowledge and global reach to co-develop and deliver training materials that provide technicians with the skills to safely use low global warming refrigerant options.”

Workforce development is a central focus of the partnership. The MOU calls for joint exploration of online training modules, certification programs, seminars and workshops to expand access to hands-on training and strengthen career pathways. These efforts aim to prepare the next generation of refrigeration professionals to work with natural refrigerant systems.

“This partnership is positioned to deliver meaningful benefits across the refrigeration ecosystem—from engineers and contractors to retailers, educators and policymakers,” Wright added.

About the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council

NASRC is a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit working to eliminate refrigeration’s environmental impacts by facilitating the transition to natural refrigerants. NASRC collaborates with stakeholders across the refrigeration industry, including 55,000+ food retail locations, to drive a sustainable workforce, facilitate funding opportunities and catalyze continuous improvement. For more information, visit nasrc.org, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About ASHRAE

ASHRAE is an international society of more than 50,000 heating, refrigerating and air-conditioning professionals from over 132 nations dedicated to serving humanity and promoting a sustainable world. For more information and to stay up-to-date on ASHRAE, visit ashrae.org, connect on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube or download the ASHRAE 365 app to stay connected on the go.