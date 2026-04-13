Bloom Energy and Oracle Expand Strategic Partnership to Deploy up to 2.8 GW to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Build-Out

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in power solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Oracle to support the rapid buildout of its AI and cloud computing infrastructure. Under a master services agreement, Oracle intends to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of Bloom’s fuel cell systems.

As part of this agreement, an initial 1.2 GW of capacity has been contracted, with deployment underway and continuing into next year. Bloom’s fuel cells will support Oracle projects in the U.S. and help meet demand for its cutting-edge cloud infrastructure.

The expanded partnership underscores Bloom’s capability to provide fast, reliable power suited for AI workloads, which require rapid, load‑following support that traditional grids were not designed to deliver. Bloom’s systems are built to support higher-density AI workloads more efficiently, with a technology platform aligned to emerging standards such as 800 V dc.

“By rapidly deploying Bloom’s reliable, efficient fuel cell energy, we are quickly meeting the demands of our customers across the United States,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Together, Bloom and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure are building the power foundation and AI infrastructure to accelerate American AI leadership.”

This agreement builds on the companies’ existing partnership and reflects a broader shift toward distributed, onsite generation as a critical component of modern digital infrastructure. Bloom’s modular fuel cell systems can be deployed far faster than traditional power solutions, enabling customers to accelerate time‑to‑power and reduce project risk. Last year, Bloom Energy delivered a fully operational fuel cell system to Oracle in just 55 days—more than a month ahead of the anticipated 90‑day deployment schedule.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Oracle following an initial successful deployment,” said Aman Joshi, Chief Commercial Officer at Bloom Energy. “Together, we are defining a shared vision for the future of energy and AI infrastructure, with Bloom advancing its position as the standard for onsite power.”

On April 9, 2026, Bloom issued the warrant to Oracle on terms previously announced on October 30, 2025.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company’s solid oxide fuel cell systems provide ultra-resilient, highly scalable onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Bloom Energy employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and manufactures its systems in the United States. For more information, visit BloomEnergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including onsite power generation and its role in the next generation of AI infrastructure, Bloom’s deployment timelines and our expectation that Bloom fuel cell systems will become the standard for onsite power, each of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Bloom’s leadership role in the energy transition, the market opportunity for Bloom with the growth of the AI industry, the ability of Bloom’s technology to meet the energy demand needs, expectations regarding the growth of onsite power generation and distributed power, the pace of deployment, the ability for fuel cells to scale, and the cost efficiency of fuel cells. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties detailed in Bloom’s SEC filings. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 9, 2026, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.