AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Trans World Assurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) of Trans World Assurance Company (TWA) (Las Vegas, NV). In addition, AM Best has revised the Long-Term ICR outlook to stable from positive, while the outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect TWA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

TWA’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is assessed as strongest. However, AM Best notes that modest capital growth, along with some below-investment-grade assets, has impacted the risk-based capital ratio. Liquidity capability is strong, with high overall liquidity metrics. TWA’s bond portfolio is composed of nearly all corporates with laddered maturities, which provides ample liquidity to meet unexpected cash needs. Premium levels have been declining historically, but organic growth remains driven by consistently positive operating gains. Earnings have been positive and stable, with no losses over the past several years. TWA is niched in offering products to active-duty soldiers and veterans and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a partner to perform policy transition for those service members shifting into civilian coverage. The Long-Term ICR upgrade is driven by continued improvements to TWA’s ERM program, which has developed to a level seen as appropriate for the company’s risk profile.

Partially mitigating factors include some sector concentration in TWA’s asset portfolio, a trend of constrained growth in premiums and concentration of business in states with a heavy military base presence, such as Texas, California and Florida. Statutory return ratios are low compared with TWA’s peers and life industry averages.

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