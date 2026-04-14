Armanino and DataSnipper Form Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Enabled Internal Audit and Risk Advisory Execution

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armanino, one of the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the U.S. and a leader in AI-driven innovation, today announced a strategic alliance with DataSnipper, the agentic automation platform for audit and finance teams. Through the partnership, Armanino will help clients implement DataSnipper within their internal audit, compliance, and risk management environments.

As internal audit and risk teams face growing demands for speed, coverage, and precision, organizations are looking for ways to modernize document-intensive workflows without compromising rigor. The partnership strengthens Armanino’s strategy to embed AI-enabled automation into internal audit and risk advisory methodologies while preserving human judgment, oversight, and quality. By combining Armanino’s implementation experience with DataSnipper’s agentic automation capabilities, clients can modernize internal audit and risk workflows while keeping professional expertise at the center.

“AI should help professionals invest more time on the work that matters most,” said Ted Flom, Partner in Risk Advisory Services at Armanino. “For internal audit and risk teams, that means reducing time spent on manual, document-heavy processes so they can focus more on judgment, oversight, and delivering meaningful insight to the business. Our work with DataSnipper strengthens our ability to help clients modernize their internal audit programs and workflows while keeping quality and human expertise at the center.”

At the onset, Armanino will help clients implement DataSnipper’s agentic automation platform to strengthen internal audit and testing workflows across data collection, extraction, matching, verification, and analysis. Designed to streamline reconciliation, evidence review, and documentation in Excel-based environments, DataSnipper helps teams work with greater traceability, consistency, and control.

“We chose Armanino because they understand that the future of AI in internal audit is about augmentation, not substitution,” said Vidya Peters, CEO of DataSnipper. “They recognize that agentic automation is most powerful when it helps teams operate more effectively, maintain rigor, and focus their time on the work that requires human judgment and experience.”

The alliance reflects Armanino’s broader commitment to AI adoption across its advisory platform, helping clients strengthen risk oversight, improve execution quality, and elevate the strategic value of their internal audit and compliance functions.

To learn more about Armanino’s full breadth of audit capabilities, please visit: https://www.armanino.com/services/audit/

About Armanino

"Armanino" is the brand name under which Armanino LLP and Armanino Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with law, regulations, and professional standards. Armanino LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services, and Armanino Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory, and business consulting services. Armanino Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

About DataSnipper

DataSnipper is the agentic automation platform transforming audit and finance. Powered by AI Agents, DataSnipper helps professionals reduce manual work, accelerate document analysis, and streamline complex workflows while maintaining full transparency and control. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Government Agencies, global enterprises, and all Big Four Accounting Firms, DataSnipper is used by professionals across 175 countries. In 2025, the company delivered more than $1.4B in productivity savings to its customers.