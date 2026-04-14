NuCube Energy and Argonne to Validate Remote Operations for NuCube Microreactor Through FY 2026 GAIN Voucher

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuCube Energy announced today that it has been awarded a Fiscal Year 2026 Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) Nuclear Energy Voucher to support a project with Argonne National Laboratory focused on validating the remote operations model for the company’s nuclear reactor design.

NuCube Energy has been awarded a Fiscal Year 2026 Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) Nuclear Energy Voucher to support a project with Argonne National Laboratory. Share

The project, titled “Verification of Autonomous Operation and Remote Monitoring Capabilities of the NuCube Microreactor – NE-26-38851,” will combine a digital twin of NuCube’s microreactor with Argonne’s autonomous operations and diagnostics framework to verify automated startup, remote monitoring, islanding-mode transitions, and predictive maintenance in a rigorous simulation environment.

NuCube is developing its design to deliver high-temperature process heat above 1000°C together with reliable electricity for industrial, remote, and off-grid applications and data centers. The reactor has been conceived from the outset around a high degree of passive safety, and NuCube is pursuing remote operation as a design-enabled feature of the platform rather than as an operational add-on.

For advanced reactors and microreactors, operating costs remain a central determinant of commercial viability. By validating autonomous operation, remote monitoring, and advanced diagnostics in a technically rigorous environment, the NuCube-Argonne project is intended to help establish a defensible basis for lower operating costs, greater operational flexibility, and future licensing engagement.

“Our nuclear technology was conceived from the outset to support remote operation because of its high degree of passive safety, and that makes this work with Argonne especially important,” said Cristian Rabiti, Chief Executive Officer of NuCube Energy. “This project is about building the foundation of remote monitoring of autonomously operated microreactors, which would enable a drastic reduction in operational costs while maintaining the highest safety standards.”

Argonne principal investigator Roberto Ponciroli brings deep expertise in advanced reactor modeling, dynamic simulation, and autonomous operations to the collaboration. “This project gives us the opportunity to apply Argonne’s expertise in autonomous operations and diagnostics to a microreactor concept intended for centralized remote supervision rather than routine on-site operation,” said Roberto Ponciroli, principal nuclear engineer at Argonne National Laboratory. “Through simulation-based evaluation of automated startup, island-mode transitions, and predictive maintenance, we aim to help establish the technical basis for safe remote operation, future demonstration activities, and regulatory engagement.”

Through this effort, NuCube aims to advance a model for microreactor operation that reduces operating burden, improves economic performance, and supports commercialization for industrial, resilient energy deployment, and other high-value applications like data centers.

About NuCube Energy

NuCube Energy is developing a high-temperature, modular microreactor designed to deliver both electricity and industrial-grade heat. Capable of reaching temperatures up to 1,100°C, the system provides a clean alternative to natural gas-based industrial heat while enabling economic electricity generation in remote or distributed settings. NuCube’s technology emphasizes safety, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.nucube.energy.

About Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne is a multidisciplinary science and engineering research center where leading scientists and engineers work together to answer the biggest questions facing humanity – from how to obtain reliable and affordable energy, to how to protect ourselves from emerging threats. Ever since we were born out of the University of Chicago’s work on the Manhattan Project in the 1940s, our goal has been to make an impact — from the atomic to the human to the global scale.