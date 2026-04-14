Peloton Taps Hudson Williams for New Creative Campaign to Reclaim the Joy of Movement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) today announced the latest expansion of its “Let Yourself Go” brand platform, a cinematic collaboration featuring Hudson Williams alongside Peloton Instructors Tunde Oyeneyin and Adrian Williams, to celebrate the simple joy of movement. The platform serves as a cultural antidote to fitness fatigue, shifting the conversation from the obligation of exercise to the unleashing of a powerful sense of personal freedom. Directed by breakout creative force Bethany Vargas, choreographed by Tyrik Patterson, and set to David Bowie’s “Fame,” the hero film subverts the double meaning of “let yourself go.” Through Hudson’s performance, the phrase is reframed as a liberating invitation to break free from rigid expectations and move with unbridled authenticity.

“At Peloton, we’ve always known that movement is at its best when it feels like a release rather than a chore,” said Megan Imbres, Peloton’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our goal with this campaign was to capture that feeling of total freedom. By reclaiming 'Let Yourself Go,' we’re reminding the world that when you move with us, you aren't just hitting a goal, you’re finding a sense of personal joy that is entirely unique to Peloton.”

The hero film, which will be aired across the U.S. and Canada, follows Hudson as he transitions fluidly from running on the Peloton Tread+ to the floor, swiveling the screen to access Peloton IQ-powered strength training. In this theatrical reimagining of a workout, Hudson’s movement blends athleticism with choreography, serving as a metaphor for the mental release of a workout, as he loses himself in the rhythm of the moment. By weaving a diverse range of exercises into a single narrative, the film showcases the true scale of Peloton’s 15+ modalities—positioning the Tread+ not just as a piece of cardio equipment, but as a gateway to a complete cross-training suite. The film transcends the digital barrier, placing Tunde into Hudson’s physical world to mirror the intimate relationships formed by members with their favorite Instructors.

“‘Let yourself go’ feels very in line with my beliefs. It’s amazing what fitness can do for your life. I think everyone needs a form of movement that liberates them,” said Hudson Williams. “Movement is the quickest way to get out of sticky feelings. Whether that’s dancing or exercise…I think it's just a key component, especially to how I live.”

“My personal passion is empowering others to be bold and embrace radical self-love,” said Peloton Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin. “Teaming up with Hudson was truly magical because we both live out-loud and share a common goal—encouraging others to move with joy and embrace living in the moment. This campaign is a reminder that when you show up for yourself with intention and a bit of play, you don't just change your workout—you can change your life.”

Launching today, the campaign utilizes a scalable “Let Yourself ____” (Run, Lift, Push, Fail, Try, Go) construct, highlighting how Peloton empowers Members to move in whatever way feels most authentic to them in the moment. The rollout features the :60 hero film supported by :30 and :15 cutdowns across TVC, OTT, OLV, Paid Digital, Paid + Organic Social and Digital OOH.

For more information, visit onepeloton.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world’s most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.