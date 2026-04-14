Immertec Expands Global Infrastructure to Power Scalable, Localized Training for Medical Device Companies

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immertec, a healthcare training and awareness technology company focused on expanding access to procedural education, today announced a significant expansion of its global infrastructure. The enhanced model enables medical device companies to deliver live and on-demand surgical training for internal teams and physician education programs worldwide—reducing traditional barriers to operating room access.

“Immertec is making it easier for medical device companies to deliver localized, high-quality surgical training at scale—across regions, teams, and time zones.” Share

As medical device companies continue to invest in global Centers of Excellence and regional training hubs, Immertec’s platform helps organizations deploy immersive technology within these environments, transforming them into scalable, connected education centers capable of broadcasting live procedures and delivering consistent training experiences across geographies.

“We are making it dramatically easier for organizations to deliver localized, high-quality training at scale,” said Andy Zupsic, Chief Operating Officer at Immertec. “From real-time transcription and multilingual subtitle capabilities to digitally rendered physician avatars, our platform helps companies localize procedural education and deliver it consistently—so teams can learn faster, wherever they are.”

Immertec’s expanded global footprint reflects the strength of its field operations and partner network, which can rapidly deploy and support installations across key regions including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

As part of this expansion, Immertec also announced a strategic partnership with Vascupedia and its services company, STA/G—organizations recognized for deep expertise in operating room environments and the production of high-quality medical education content.

“We are pleased to have found a partner in Immertec to take the online training experience to a new level of quality, and we are confident that physicians worldwide will benefit from it,” said Prof. Giovanni Torsello, CEO of Vascupedia.

“We often run into limitations when trying to recreate the experience of actually being in the operating room, and Immertec closes this gap,” said Bastian Görgens and Arne Stachmann, founders of STA/G. “We’re excited to not only represent Immertec technology in Europe, but also implement it in practice. We look forward to a transatlantic collaboration that advances education and training.”

About Immertec

Immertec empowers medical device organizations to train surgical teams, support physician education, and enable product launches through immersive, real-time virtual experiences. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, U.S.A., Immertec is expanding its impact globally. Learn more at www.immertec.com or contact info@immertec.com.