Thoras AI and Agiletek Partner to Accelerate Deployment of Agentic AI Infrastructure Across Federal Environments

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoras AI, an agentic scaling platform for mission-critical cloud infrastructure today announced a strategic partnership with Agiletek, a technology solutions provider focused on rapid AI integration, to accelerate the deployment of secure, scalable infrastructure across federal environments.

Together, Thoras AI and Agiletek will enable federal agencies to modernize faster - reducing compute waste, increasing infrastructure efficiency, and unlocking the next generation of AI-enabled programs.

Thoras AI’s agentic infrastructure platform transforms how compute is managed at scale. By integrating directly with Kubernetes, Thoras AI continuously predicts demand across CPU and GPU-based workloads and autonomously adjusts resources - allowing large-scale infrastructure to operate at significantly higher utilization. Increased compute efficiency not only lowers costs, but also enables more stable, predictable, and resilient cloud environments for mission-critical operations.

Agiletek brings deep expertise in helping federal agencies adopt AI at scale - from enterprise deployment to compliance-driven implementation. Through this partnership, Thoras AI will become a core component of Agiletek’s AI Lab - a differentiated, end-to-end capability designed to accelerate the secure integration of AI across government environments. Together, the companies enable agencies to rapidly deploy agentic systems while maintaining full control within secure, mission-ready infrastructure.

As federal agencies expand their use of AI, they face growing pressure to manage increasingly complex infrastructure across distributed systems, high-performance compute, and secure environments. Traditional infrastructure approaches are not designed to handle this level of scale, speed, or operational sensitivity.

Nilo Rahmani, CEO of Thoras AI, who has spent much of her career deploying and securing automation and AI platforms across government environments, emphasized the importance of secure and reliable AI infrastructure.

“Having spent most of my career in the government space, this mission is deeply personal. National security isn’t abstract - it’s something we care about deeply. With Agiletek, we’re making it possible for federal teams to adopt agentic systems quickly and seamlessly - without compromising on reliability, security, or control. This partnership is about ensuring mission-critical workloads can scale with confidence in the environments that matter most.

“Responsible adoption of AI has been a priority for us since day one. Our air-gapped platform has helped set the standard for deploying AI infrastructure in sensitive environments, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that shift - especially here in our D.C. stomping grounds.”

Agiletek Solutions CEO Imran Abbas says, “Agiletek is proud to partner with Thoras AI, a trailblazer in AI-driven cloud optimization and predictive infrastructure management. Thoras AI’s innovative platform empowers organizations to enhance system reliability, optimize performance, and reduce operational costs through intelligent automation. By combining Thoras AI’s cutting-edge predictive scaling technology with Agiletek Solutions’ deep expertise in enterprise modernization and federal IT, we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative, mission-critical solutions that drive efficiency, resilience, and measurable value for our clients.”

About Thoras AI

Thoras AI is an agentic infrastructure platform that autonomously optimizes cloud environments to improve reliability, reduce downtime, and eliminate inefficiencies. Built for modern AI workloads, Thoras AI enables organizations to run infrastructure with greater performance, cost efficiency, and operational confidence.

About Agiletek

Agiletek is a technology solutions provider specializing in delivering secure, scalable systems for government and enterprise organizations. With deep expertise in modernization and deployment, Agiletek helps agencies adopt advanced technologies while meeting strict compliance and operational requirements.