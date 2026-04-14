Zynix AI Announces Strategic Partnership with Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization and Affiliated Entities (PBACO Holding) to Scale AI-Driven Patient Outreach, Documentation, and Workflow Automation Across Value-Based Care Network

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zynix AI today announced a strategic partnership with Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization and affiliated entities (PBACO Holding), one of the nation’s largest and most successful risk-bearing accountable care organizations, to deploy advanced AI-driven patient outreach and workflow automation solutions across its affiliated provider network.

PBACO and Zynix AI announce a strategic partnership to advance value-based care through AI-powered execution. Share

The partnership is designed to enhance patient follow-up, engagement, operational efficiency, and quality performance, while supporting total cost of care improvement in value-based care models.

Under the agreement, Zynix AI will support critical workflows including post-discharge follow-up (PDV) and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) engagement. Its AI-enabled voice and SMS capabilities will help practices more effectively reach patients, streamline appointment scheduling, and strengthen care continuity.

The collaboration also creates opportunities to expand the use of ambient AI documentation tools to reduce clinician administrative burden, improve note quality, and enable more efficient care delivery.

Zynix AI’s platform combines patient outreach, workflow orchestration, ambient documentation, predictive analytics, and operational automation to help healthcare organizations close care gaps, improve follow-up performance, and drive better clinical and financial outcomes. PBACO Holding will leverage these capabilities as part of its broader commitment to innovation in patient engagement and value-based care execution.

“PBACO is focused on building practical, scalable solutions that help providers succeed in value-based care,” said David Klebonis, President & COO of PBACO Holding. “We believe this partnership with Zynix AI will strengthen patient outreach, improve follow-through, reduce administrative burden, and support better performance across both quality and cost of care. Importantly, we remain committed to ensuring that automation enhances—rather than compromises—the quality of care delivered to our beneficiaries.”

“We are excited to partner with PBACO Holding on this important initiative,” said Jay Chowdappa, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Zynix AI. “Healthcare organizations don’t have a knowledge problem—they have a follow-through and execution problem. This collaboration is about helping practices translate insight into action at scale through AI-enabled workflows that improve outreach, scheduling, documentation, and coordination while contributing to better outcomes and lower costs.”

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on AI-enabled outreach for transitional and preventive care workflows, with opportunities to expand into additional patient engagement, care coordination, documentation, and operational use cases over time.

About Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization and Affiliated Entities (PBACO Holding)

Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization and affiliated entities (PBACO Holding) support provider organizations in value-based care through aligned operational, clinical, and technology-enabled strategies designed to improve outcomes, quality performance, and financial results across risk-based programs. PBACO Holding, LLC is the largest ACO in 2026 by participant count and has generated $936,988,750 in savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program, the highest in program history.

About Zynix Inc. d/b/a Zynix AI

Zynix AI is a healthcare technology company focused on patient outreach, predictive intelligence, ambient documentation, workflow automation, and care execution. Its AI-driven platform enables healthcare organizations to improve follow-through, close care gaps, enhance documentation, improve quality performance, reduce total cost of care, and scale high-value workflows efficiently. Visit Zynix.ai for more information.