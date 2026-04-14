Uplynk and Grass Valley Enable SAT-to-IP Distribution with Cloud-Based Broadcast Master Control

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplynk today announced two major broadcast deployments with Grass Valley that transition satellite-based master control into resilient, multi-region, cloud-operated software defined IP architectures. By enhancing existing broadcast infrastructure with Grass Valley AMPP and Uplynk MCR in the Cloud, broadcasters can quickly and cost-effectively shift from traditional satellite transmission to software-based digital delivery, unlocking operational efficiencies and new revenue opportunities without a full rip-and-replace overhaul.

“Modernizing master control isn’t about replacing broadcast. It’s about moving to IP without ripping out what already works.” Share

Unlike traditional lift-and-shift cloud migrations, the architecture was specifically designed to keep familiar operational controls while enabling software-driven scalability. Master control functions now run in the cloud, with geographic redundancy and infrastructure-level failover, reducing dependence on fixed-satellite backhaul and on-premises hardware, all while supporting dynamic live-event workflows.

The deployments support two distinct media organizations: one running 24/7 linear channels across multiple regions, and another Tier 1 live sports rights holder with global, high-concurrency live event needs, demonstrating a scalable path for broadcasters shifting from satellite and legacy master control to software-defined, cloud-based IP distribution. The same architecture supports a wide range of live events, including sports, concerts, news, corporate events, and red carpet shows.

Uplynk and Grass Valley demonstrate how traditional broadcast workflows can be improved rather than replaced, enabling operators to upgrade to internet-scale delivery without removing existing infrastructure. Grass Valley’s AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) provides cloud-native production and playout capabilities, while Uplynk manages ingestion, channel assembly, orchestration, and downstream distribution. Together, these platforms form a broadcast-grade master control system operating across multi-region, multi-cloud infrastructure, maintaining the deterministic control and signal integrity essential for premium live content.

“Modernizing master control isn’t about replacing broadcast — it’s about extending broadcast into IP,” said Eric Black, CEO and CTO of Uplynk. “Our engineering team comes from legacy broadcast and live operations. We understand deterministic playout, signal integrity, and what uninterrupted service means — whether you’re running always-on linear channels or delivering live sports at massive scale to digital audiences. By combining that broadcast foundation with multi-region, multi-cloud IP delivery, we’re helping customers evolve without sacrificing reliability.”

“Broadcasters want a practical path to a software-defined IP future, one that enables a smooth transition from satellite workflows without disruption,” said Steve Hassan, Senior Director, Playout at Grass Valley. “With Uplynk, powered by Grass Valley AMPP and Playout X, we are showing that cloud-based master control can match the reliable performance broadcasters depend on, while delivering new efficiencies at global scale.” The environments are supported by 24/7 monitored operations and a multi-region cloud architecture designed for continuous linear services and high-stakes live sports events. Geographic redundancy and automated failover enhance resilience similar to satellite facilities while enabling centralized remote operations.

The modular framework lets customers expand distribution endpoints, add new production capabilities, and evolve workflows over time without expensive hardware updates, aligning broadcast-grade master control with the needs of modern, digital-first distribution.

As the industry approaches NAB Show 2026, these deployments highlight a broader shift happening across media infrastructure: master control is transitioning from fixed satellite facilities to software-defined, IP native architectures capable of supporting both continuous linear services and Tier 1 live sports at a global scale.

About Uplynk

Uplynk is the streaming engine behind some of the world’s most-watched content. Our cloud-native platform powers 24/7 channels, live events, and VOD libraries for major broadcasters, sports leagues, media companies, and enterprise customers. With fully managed services and tools like StreamOps, Uplynk simplifies complex workflows and delivers broadcast-grade reliability at scale. Each month, we help partners deliver over 100 million hours of seamless viewing across every screen.

Learn more at uplynk.com or LinkedIn

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley empowers over 90% of the world’s top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. At the heart of its solutions is the GV Media Universe (GVMU), combining advanced hardware solutions, with the agility, elasticity, and adaptability of the AMPP Media Operating System. Together, they form a seamless, scalable ecosystem for efficient and innovative workflows.

With a portfolio spanning from camera to consumer, Grass Valley provides the flexibility to build solutions for every need – from a single creative harnessing immense production power to globally distributed teams collaborating seamlessly. This breadth of capability enables customers to craft efficient workflows that inspire and engage their audiences.

With over 65 years of expertise, Grass Valley has consistently driven the evolution of live content creation and storytelling. Headquartered in Montreal and supported by Black Dragon Capital, the company remains dedicated to shaping and leading the media revolution.