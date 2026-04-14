Solix and VirtualZ Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Enterprise Data Access and AI Readiness

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solix Technologies, Inc., a leading cloud data management and enterprise AI solutions provider, and VirtualZ Computing, a pioneer in no-code, out-of-the-box data access software, today announced a strategic partnership designed to expand governed, high-performance data access for enterprise customers worldwide.

Solix Technologies will incorporate VirtualZ’s technology into its platform offerings to enable organizations to simplify data access and integration across hybrid and cloud environments while reducing operational complexity, cost and time to insight. Share

As part of the agreement, Solix plans to incorporate VirtualZ’s technology into its platform offerings, enabling organizations to simplify data access and integration across hybrid and cloud environments while reducing operational complexity, cost, and time to insight. The partnership supports Solix’s mission to help enterprises modernize data architectures and accelerate AI-driven initiatives without disruption.

Solix Technologies, Inc. empowers data-driven organizations to accelerate digital transformation across enterprise archiving, data lake modernization, model serving and MLOps, consumer data privacy, and enterprise content services. The Solix Common Data Platform delivers unified data governance through a comprehensive Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) framework, enabling organizations to manage, govern, and derive value from both current and historical data at scale.

“This partnership with VirtualZ is highly strategic for Solix and our customers,” said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix Technologies. “VirtualZ’s technology aligns closely with our platform vision and enhances our ability to help enterprises operationalize their data for analytics and AI. We see this as the beginning of a broader relationship, with a significant opportunity to expand our collaboration and deliver even greater value to customers together.”

“Partnering with VirtualZ allows us to remove friction from enterprise data access in a way that directly benefits our customers,” said Jim Lee, Vice President of Data Services at Solix. “By making VirtualZ’s capabilities available through our offerings, we can provide customers with a faster, more efficient path to modern, AI-ready data architectures—without the complexity and cost traditionally associated with enterprise data movement.”

By combining Solix’s comprehensive governance and lifecycle management capabilities with VirtualZ’s no-code data access technology, the two companies aim to help enterprises streamline data sharing, improve performance at scale, and accelerate digital and AI transformation initiatives—while maintaining strong governance and security controls.

“This partnership reflects a shared vision around simplicity, scale, and customer impact,” said Jeanne Glass, Founder and CEO of VirtualZ Computing. “Solix has built a powerful, trusted platform for enterprise data management. Together, we’re excited to expand our relationship and help customers move faster—from governed data access to AI-ready outcomes.”

About VirtualZ Computing

VirtualZ Computing is a patented enterprise software company and the first to deliver fully no-code, out-of-the-box solutions that simplify how organizations access, move, and operationalize data across hybrid and cloud environments. Its product suite—including PropelZ™, Lozen™, FlowZ™, and Zaac™—enables enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce cost, and accelerate analytics, AI, and modernization initiatives without custom development or disruption to existing systems.

About Solix Technologies

Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise data, AI and data fabric solutions and is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies for digital transformation and data-driven operations. The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP) is a cloud native, enterprise data platform for cloud data management applications including Enterprise Data Lake, Enterprise Archiving, Enterprise Security and Compliance and Enterprise AI. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators.