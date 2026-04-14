Sutter Health Expands Use of Wearable Ultrasound Tech Across Additional Bay Area Hospitals to Advance Sepsis Care

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sutter Health is expanding the use of FloPatch, the first wireless, wearable Doppler ultrasound device, across three additional Northern California hospitals: Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo, Sutter’s Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame and the Berkeley campus of Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, as part of its ongoing effort to enhance personalized intravenous (IV) fluid management for patients with sepsis and other life-threatening conditions. The technology helps care teams quickly assess how a patient will respond to IV fluids, supporting safer and more informed treatment decisions.

Giving IV fluids early is a standard part of treating sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s extreme response to infection. But not all patients benefit from receiving more fluids. Studies show that nearly one-third of patients with sepsis or septic shock do not respond to additional IV fluids1. When too much fluid is given, it can build up in the lungs and other tissues, increasing the risk of complications and extending hospital stays2.

“Bringing FloPatch to our medical center is an important step forward in caring for some of our most critically ill patients by giving care teams real-time, accurate insight into how patients respond to IV fluids at the bedside,” said Dieter Bruno, MD, chief medical executive at Mills-Peninsula. “This technology helps clinicians act faster and more precisely, reducing complications, shortening hospital stays, and improving outcomes. Investing in innovations like this allows us to intervene earlier and deliver safer, more personalized care while raising the standard of care for the communities we serve.”

“Precision matters when caring for patients with sepsis and other critical illnesses,” said Gurpreet Dhanoa, MD, chief medical executive at Sutter Solano. “By expanding access to wearable ultrasound technology like FloPatch, we’re giving clinicians better insight into how each patient is responding in real time. This supports safer, more individualized care while helping our teams deliver the right treatment at the right moment, especially during periods of high demand like flu season.”

“Sutter Health continues to demonstrate that it is a leader in sepsis care innovation,” said Jon-Emile Kenny, MD, chief medical officer and co-founder of Flosonics Medical. “Expanding FloPatch use across the Bay Area underscores the value of dynamic assessments which are evidence-based and improve patient outcomes. There is no one or two sizes fits all for patients with sepsis needing IV fluid; Sutter Health is setting the standard for sepsis resuscitation in California.”

FloPatch is an FDA-cleared, wearable ultrasound device that gives care teams real-time information about how a patient’s heart is responding to IV fluids. The small patch can be placed on a patient’s neck and provide an assessment in minutes, then used repeatedly to check whether additional fluids are likely to help. Because it does not require specialized ultrasound training, any member of the care team can use it at the bedside, making this critical assessment accessible without delay.

At Sutter hospitals, FloPatch is being incorporated into sepsis care protocols and broader efforts to improve how fluid decisions are made in the emergency department and intensive care unit. By helping clinicians determine if IV fluid will be effective, the technology supports safer care, and aims to reduce unnecessary ICU admissions, limit avoidable complications related to fluid overload, and optimize resource utilization.

The expansion comes as California faces a moderately severe flu season, with the Bay Area reporting some of the highest flu activity in the state.3 Studies show that sepsis is among the most common complications in flu-related hospitalizations, occurring in nearly one in five cases4, making tools that help clinicians optimize fluid decisions particularly critical during peak respiratory illness periods.

Tiffany Wallace, emergency department manager at Sutter Solano, said, “Patients with sepsis can deteriorate rapidly, and in the emergency department every minute counts. FloPatch gives our teams quick, actionable information at the bedside so we can make more confident decisions about IV fluids early in a patient’s care. That helps us tailor treatment, avoid unnecessary risks and focus our resources where they will make the biggest difference for patients.”

“FloPatch has become a valuable decision support tool for our team in some of the most time-sensitive situations we face with patients with suspected sepsis,” said Gigi Guan, sepsis coordinator at Mills-Peninsula. “It provides objective, real-time data at the bedside that complements clinical assessment and helps guide next steps in care, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. This allows us to individualize treatment decisions while balancing early resuscitation with avoiding unnecessary interventions, so patients receive care that’s both timely and appropriate.”

About Sutter Health:

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 60,500 employees and clinicians, and 14,000+ physicians and advanced practice clinicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.

About Flosonics Medical:

Flosonics Medical is a medical device company engaged in the research and development of innovative ultrasound technology. Founded in 2015, the company's mission is to improve patient care and the practice of medicine through technology-enabled solutions and groundbreaking clinical research. For more information, please visit www.flosonicsmedical.com.