MyVest and bondIT Launch Partnership to Enable Personalized, Tax-Efficient Fixed Income Portfolio Solutions and Trading

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyVest, a leading provider of enterprise wealth management technology, today announced a strategic partnership with bondIT, a global innovator in fixed income technology, to deliver more precise fixed income models and trading. Together, the firms aim to expand access to fixed income markets by streamlining portfolio construction and execution for institutions, wealth management organizations, and their advisors.

Through this partnership, MyVest and bondIT will provide a robust suite of capabilities to modernize fixed-income portfolio construction and trading for wealth firms and advisors. The integrated solution will also deliver automated portfolio optimization, producing tailored trade proposals based on real-time market conditions and each client’s existing holdings and stated goals.

“In the face of a rapidly growing demand for fixed income, MyVest has continued to innovate by enhancing its fixed income portfolio construction, analytics, and trading at a juncture when it’s never been more important. We’re excited to deepen our fixed income services at a time when demand continues to increase,” said Brian Marchiel, Chief Product Officer of MyVest.

Directly held fixed income assets among U.S. households now exceed $6 trillion and continue to rapidly rise. This trend coincides with the acute need for money managers to offer personalization. Managing personalized fixed income allocations at significant scale addresses this need at a critical inflection point, expanding the accessibility of fixed income investing and leveraging the accelerating electronification of fixed income trading.

Advisors, portfolio managers, and traders will benefit from streamlined order routing, including the ability to send trades directly to OEMS systems for both electronic and traditional OTC execution, enhanced by execution tagging for improved oversight. Advisors will gain direct access to live liquidity across multiple market sources, supported by an intelligent bond search experience that quickly identifies securities aligned with client objectives and offers click-to-trade functionality.

Advisors can create customized municipal, corporate, or government bond ladders with any combination of maturity dates or payment profiles, or align them with income requirements generated by financial planning applications to support both pre-retirement spending goals and post-retirement income needs. Integrated credit analysis ensures portfolios are constructed to meet both risk and return expectations. Additional capabilities include sensitivity and scenario analysis to assess how changes in interest rates or spreads may impact client portfolios.

“In partnering with MyVest, we aim to bridge the gap between planning and fixed-income markets to ensure clients can access the benefits of creating outcome-oriented portfolios and efficiently trade fixed income alongside other components of their portfolio. This partnership represents a significant stride toward reshaping access to fixed income markets,” said Etai Ravid, CEO of bondIT.

With this latest partnership, MyVest continues to invest in and enhance its model-building capabilities as it had last year with InvestSuite and Alphathena. MyVest’s investment also helps expand its SPS fixed income capabilities, which will continue to be announced throughout the year.

About MyVest

MyVest powers tomorrow’s wealth management firms, today. Driven by a vision for client-centric advice, we are a pioneer in enabling firms and advisors to deliver personalized portfolios at scale. A subsidiary of TIAA, we are headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at myvest.com.

About bondIT

bondIT enables institutions to deliver personalized fixed income solutions at scale through its proprietary technology. Established in 2019, bondIT uses AI and other advanced technologies to advance the needs of fixed income investors. bondIT is headquartered in New York, with offices in Israel, London and Berlin.