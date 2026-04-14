Durham Brands Exceeds Peak Forecast by 170% and Nearly Doubles Throughput with Infios

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infios, a global leader in intelligent supply chain execution, today announced Durham Brands (DBA Gimme Beauty®), one of the fastest growing hair accessory companies in the U.S., has transformed its warehouse operations with Infios Warehouse Management (WM) – enabling the company to scale rapidly, improve accuracy and deliver record breaking peak season performance.

Following the implementation of Infios WM, Durham Brands exceeded its December peak forecast by 170% – the largest month in company history – while nearly doubling throughput from 10,000 to 19,000 cases per FTE without adding labor. The company also achieved 98.5% inventory accuracy and recorded zero audit errors for the first time ever.

“This strategic move was more than a system upgrade, it was a meaningful shift in how we operate. We scaled through our biggest volume surge in company history without adding labor, and we improved accuracy and created opportunities to promote from within. The impact continues to compound across the business,” said Jeff Durham, CEO of Durham Brands.

Durham Brands has experienced more than 30% year-over-year growth for several consecutive years, supplying major retailers including Target, Walmart, Kroger and Ulta. As order volumes, SKU complexity and warehouse footprint expanded, the company outgrew its legacy warehouse management system, which relied heavily on manual processes and disconnected workflows across picking, packing and shipping.

Through Infios WM, Durham Brands introduced system-directed workflows across picking, license plating, lot control, and scanning – within a unified fulfillment environment. These capabilities eliminated manual steps, reduced mis-ship risk and improved real-time visibility across operations.

The system’s intuitive workflows and NetSuite integration have empowered employees across the operation – including a hearing-impaired, Spanish-speaking team member who now independently manages e-commerce fulfillment.

Durham Brands also strengthened inventory control and financial performance by moving to continuous cycle counting and improving lot visibility, enabling more strategic sourcing decisions and generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in tariff savings.

“Durham Brands’ results demonstrate how intelligent supply chain execution can unlock new levels of performance at scale,” said Tim Moylan, Chief Growth Officer, Infios. “The team is now completing a full week of work in just three days while maintaining exceptional accuracy and throughput. This is exactly the kind of continuous optimization and agility modern supply chains require to keep pace with growth.”

With a scalable, modern warehouse management platform in place, Durham Brands is now positioned to sustain its rapid growth while maintaining high service levels, operational efficiency and workforce productivity. The company plans to continue investing in automation, data visibility, and scalable infrastructure to support its next phase of growth.

For more information, please visit Infios.com.

About Durham Brands & GIMME Beauty

Durham Brands is an innovative Consumer Packaged Goods Company with distribution in over 23,000 retail locations across America. Gimme Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. According to Nielsen Market Data, the company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growing hair accessories.

Learn more at gimmebeauty.com.

About Infios

Infios is a global leader in intelligent supply chain execution, relentlessly making supply chains better - every single day. With a portfolio of adaptable solutions, we empower businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, optimize efficiency, and drive measurable impact. Infios serves more than 5,000 customers across 70 countries, delivering adaptable and innovative technologies that evolve with changing business needs. Our deep expertise and commitment to purposeful innovation help businesses turn supply chains into a competitive advantage, building resilience and shaping a more sustainable future. Infios is a joint venture of international technology provider Körber and global investment firm KKR.

Learn more at Infios.com.