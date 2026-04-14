OneAZ Credit Union Extends Strategic Digital Banking Partnership with Lumin Digital

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumin Digital, the leading cloud-native digital banking provider, today announced that OneAZ Credit Union has renewed its partnership for an additional five years, extending a strategic relationship focused on delivering a future-ready, scalable digital banking experience.

The multi-year agreement reflects OneAZ’s continued commitment to investing in a digital platform that evolves alongside member expectations and supports the credit union’s broader growth strategy. With more than 230,000 members and 25 branches across Arizona, OneAZ has relied on Lumin’s cloud-native platform to deliver intuitive, secure, and flexible digital banking capabilities to its members.

“Our partnership with Lumin has enabled us to create a digital banking experience that is flexible, forward-looking, and centered on our members,” said Nihar Pilla, Vice President of Digital Services at OneAZ Credit Union. “This renewal enables us to build on that momentum and continue advancing our digital strategy as our members’ needs evolve.”

Since launching on the Lumin platform in 2021, OneAZ has expanded its digital banking capabilities across retail, business, and commercial banking, including enhanced card services and additional features, resulting in more than 200,000 digital banking users, over 112,000 monthly active mobile app users, and app ratings of 4.85 on iOS and 4.80 on Google Play.

“Working with OneAZ has been both meaningful and impactful,” said Lisa Daniels, Chief Operating Officer at Lumin Digital. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside the OneAZ team, and we’re grateful for the continued trust they place in us as we enter this next phase of our partnership.”

Lumin’s cloud-native architecture enables financial institutions to innovate efficiently, deploy enhancements rapidly, and adapt to changing market conditions without the constraints of legacy infrastructure. Throughout the relationship, the two organizations have worked closely to align product roadmaps, operational priorities, and member experience initiatives. As OneAZ continues to refine its digital strategy, the renewed partnership positions the credit union to build on its existing foundation while maintaining flexibility for future growth.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a future-ready digital banking platform built to help financial institutions drive growth, strengthen engagement, and innovate at speed. Born in the cloud, Lumin’s platform enables banks and credit unions to deliver secure, intuitive retail and business banking experiences while adapting quickly to evolving customer expectations. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About OneAZ Credit Union

OneAZ Credit Union is a financial trailblazer in Arizona with over 230,000 members, 25 branches, and $4.3 billion in assets. Serving Arizona for 75 years, OneAZ is committed to inspiring dreams and driving prosperity and community growth through innovative solutions. Boasting some of Arizona’s most competitive rates, OneAZ has been recognized as one of the best financial institutions in the state by Forbes and Newsweek, named among the state’s Most Admired Companies, and honored as the nation’s #1 Healthiest Workplace by Healthiest Employers. Headquartered in Phoenix and founded in 1951, OneAZ is one of Arizona’s largest credit unions. Unlock your potential at OneAZcu.com. Insured by NCUA.