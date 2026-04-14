Ameresco SUNEL Energy SA Awarded 83 MW Solar Project in Kozani, Greece to Drive Energy Decarbonization

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & KOZANI, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, together with its joint venture partner Sunel Group, today announced the launch of an 83 MW solar installation in Kozani, Greece. The large-scale renewable energy project is set to significantly enhance the region’s energy resiliency while supporting Greece’s transition toward a decarbonized future.

By leveraging advanced solar tracking technology in a region rich in sunlight, the Kozani project is set to play a significant role in fortifying Greece’s renewable energy infrastructure and supporting Europe’s broader green energy transition. Share

Ameresco SUNEL Energy SA was awarded with an Engineering Procurement and Construction contract (EPC) by Luxcara, a leading German energy infrastructure asset manager, holding the majority stake of the project. The Kozani solar project is designed to ensure high-efficiency energy generation while delivering long-term environmental and financial benefits. Nearly 130,000 photovoltaic modules will be installed on a one-axis tracking system to optimize energy yield. By tracking the position of the sun throughout the day, tracker-mounted PV modules can optimize energy capture and maximize efficiency. The EPC also includes Medium Voltage (MV) grid connection and an extension of the 400/33 kV High Voltage (HV) substation, reinforcing the region’s grid reliability and energy distribution capabilities. Construction works are already underway.

“Greece is one of the sunniest countries in Europe, making it an ideal location for solar energy projects that can drive both national and regional sustainability goals,” said Pete Christakis, Chief Operating Officer at Ameresco. “By leveraging advanced solar tracking technology in a region rich in sunlight, the Kozani project is set to play a significant role in fortifying Greece’s renewable energy infrastructure and supporting Europe’s broader green energy transition.”

“Projects like this reflect the growing maturity of the Greek renewable energy market, where scale, structure, and long-term stability are becoming increasingly important. As Ameresco SUNEL Energy, we are focused on supporting this shift by delivering projects that meet the evolving expectations of international investors,” said Konstantinos Zygouras, Vice President of Ameresco SUNEL.

“Ameresco SUNEL Energy SA has been a trusted partner in advancing our solar investment in Greece,” said Lorenz Hahn, Investment Manager at Luxcara. “This project shows how well‑targeted solar investments can support economic development while strengthening Greece’s clean energy infrastructure. By unlocking the region’s strong solar potential, we are helping build a more resilient, domestically powered energy future.”

To learn more about solar power solutions offered by Ameresco, visit https://www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About SUNEL Group

SUNEL Group is a leading provider of integrated and innovative solutions for renewable energy projects, specializing in Solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and energy efficiency. Headquartered in Athens, the company operates regional offices in London, Valencia, Milan, Bucharest and Tashkent, with a total workforce of over 400 employees, including highly experienced engineers. Since its establishment in 2006, SUNEL has successfully developed, designed, and executed more than 2 GW of solar projects worldwide. Currently, the company is executing 2+ GW of solar projects across Greece, the UK, Spain, Italy, Romania and Uzbekistan. For more information, visit www.sunelgroup.com.

About Luxcara

Luxcara is an independent asset manager offering equity and debt investment opportunities to international investors in the global energy-transition infrastructure market. The Hamburg-based company acquires, structures, finances and operates energy projects with a long-term buy-build-operate approach. Luxcara’s portfolio includes investments across several European countries and comprises wind and solar PV assets, battery storage systems, charging stations for electric vehicles, and electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen. With a track record dating back to 2009 and a team of more than 80 energy specialists, Luxcara ranks among Europe’s most experienced asset managers in energy transition infrastructure.

The announcement of a customer project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of December 31, 2025.