Barclays and FIS Extend Partnership Supporting Bank's Online Deposits Growth

WILMINGTON, Del. & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading digital banking partner, and FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced a multi-year extension of their core banking partnership agreement, supporting the bank's retail deposits growth ambitions and continued focus on modernizing its digital platforms and capabilities.

As part of the agreement, Barclays will deploy the FIS Profile service, a cloud-ready, high-performance core banking platform that manages money at rest – deposits, accounts, and balances - while delivering real-time, multi-currency processing that reduces risk, costs and time to market.

FIS Profile's open architecture enables real-time data streaming, seamless integration with consumer-facing channels, and the flexibility to connect best-fit solutions across Barclays advanced technology ecosystem.

Over the past decade, Barclays has seen tremendous growth in its online deposits business in the United States through award-winning savings products, including its innovative tiered savings program. The bank’s suite of online savings and Certificate of Deposits (CDs) products supports the broader banking needs of its 25 million co-branded credit card cardmembers across 20 of America’s best-loved travel and retail brands.

"As we expand our deposits business and bring new products to market, we have invested in digital capabilities and are simplifying our processes to create a better customer experience," said James Capolongo, Head of Banking, Barclays. "With over $25 billion on deposit, we require a core platform that can scale with us to best serve our customers as the leading digital banking partner in the US.”

"As Barclays positions itself for its next phase of growth, FIS is helping the bank to unlock quick, measurable value throughout its modernization program." said Andrew Beatty, Head of Global Banking Cores, FIS. “From faster product innovation to smarter, AI-powered insights and reducing risk along the way, FIS and Barclays are stepping boldly into the future. After all, modernization isn’t a destination; it’s a continuous journey.”

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About Barclays

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading digital banking partner that provides award-winning credit card, personal loan and savings products to more than 25 million consumers. As one of the fastest-growing U.S. credit card issuers, the bank creates highly customized programs that drive customer loyalty for some of America's best travel, retail and affinity brands. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.