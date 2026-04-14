Infogain Relaunches as Tenarai to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infogain today announced its relaunching as Tenarai, an enterprise AI acceleration company. Tenarai is already the trusted partner to global Fortune 500 leaders, and through a multiyear transformation the company is redefining how AI potential is translated into enterprise outcomes. Tenarai’s transformation is anchored in three pillars - global talent initiatives, development of an enterprise AI platform, and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers and startups.

“We are obsessed with turning AI potential into tangible business outcomes for our customers,” said Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of Tenarai. Share

“We are obsessed with turning AI potential into tangible business outcomes for our customers,” said Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of Tenarai. “The fusion of engineering talent and domain expertise paired with the deep knowledge of our customers’ unique business context positions us as the preferred AI acceleration partner for global enterprises. Business disruption will continue and Tenarai is turning that into exponential value for our customers.”

Rohan Haldea, Partner at Apax said: “Infogain has spent several years building meaningful AI capability across talent, partnerships, and platforms. The rebrand to Tenarai reflects how far that transformation has already progressed and strengthens the company’s position as a standout partner for enterprises looking to move from AI ambition to real outcomes.”

Accelerating Results: AI Solutions for Critical Business Outcomes

Guided by a “nimble by design” philosophy, Tenarai’s AI solutions offer the flexibility to adapt to evolving needs as pilots turn into measurable progress. Tenarai AI solutions include:

AI Enabling eCommerce Platforms

AI Content Transformation for Marketers

Demand Forecasting with AI for Revenue Growth

Accelerate Engineering with Hybrid Agentic PODs

Enabling Enterprise Agent Orchestration

Unifying Enterprise Data for AI Applications

Talent Catalyst: Launching Frontier Labs

Tenarai’s AI-first approach is, at its core, deeply human and built on the premise that AI should amplify human ingenuity while allowing humans to remain accountable for business results. As part of this effort, Tenarai has launched Frontier Labs, a hyper-focused team dedicated to rapidly turning bold ideas into production-ready solutions for customers. The program also introduces new roles, like Forward Deployed Engineers and Agentic Design Leads, to bridge the gap between complex AI architecture and seamless, human-centric workflow integration.

Partnership Built In: Activating the Ecosystem

Committed to providing customers with access to emerging technology and connected solutions, Tenarai leverages a vast technology ecosystem to deliver tangible business outcomes. As part of the company’s transformation, it has joined industry leaders like Databricks, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Adobe, and other technology partners to accelerate solutions for customers.

Tenarai has also entered into strategic partnerships with National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi and BITS Pilani. These partnerships are anchored in nurturing future-ready talent through campus-to-corporate initiatives including innovations labs, joint R&D, internships, knowledge sharing, and co-created AI-curriculum design.

Finally, Tenarai also announced an expansion of its Startup Acceleration Program. Tenarai is part of the world’s most exciting innovation ecosystems and through its relationships with early-stage companies and startups, it’s able to deliver "innovation intelligence" to its customers, before mainstream availability. This Startup Acceleration Program offers early-stage companies connections to large enterprises that need their solutions, and a curated window into the world of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs for enterprises.

About Tenarai

Tenarai is an enterprise AI acceleration company. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we engineer AI-driven enterprises of the future for Fortune 500 leaders across technology, retail/CPG, travel, insurance, healthcare, and telecom sectors. We are obsessed with turning AI potential into enterprise outcomes for our customers. As an AI catalyst, we design and implement solutions that allow our customers to turn industry disruption into a competitive advantage. Our approach is defined by the integration of elite engineering talent, deep domain expertise, and essential customer context. By focusing on tangible business outcomes, we ensure that AI serves as a powerful engine for enterprise growth.