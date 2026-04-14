Suniva Announces New South Carolina Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility

NORCROSS, Ga. & LAURENS, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suniva, the largest and oldest U.S. manufacturer of high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells, today announced that it has entered agreements to bring a state-of-the-art 4.5GW solar cell manufacturing facility to Laurens, South Carolina, with a projected opening in the 2nd Quarter of 2027. The new facility, coupled with Suniva’s existing facility at its headquarters in metro Atlanta, will bring the company’s total domestic solar cell manufacturing capacity to over 5.5GW annually — the largest of any merchant solar cell manufacturer in the United States.

As the United States’ energy demands reach a critical juncture, access to energy will determine how America competes for generations to come. Suniva’s expansion represents a direct contribution to the nation’s energy security. “Suniva has long championed U.S. leadership in solar manufacturing. Solar energy is the fastest and most economical way to grow our nation’s energy supply. Our expansion means that domestically produced renewable energy will do more than ever to secure America’s energy future. We are proud to partner with the state of South Carolina on this vital initiative,” said Tony Etnyre, Suniva CEO.

Suniva’s commitment in South Carolina continues the company’s legacy of American-first solar manufacturing. Founded in 2007 out of U.S. Department of Energy-funded research at Georgia Tech’s University Center for Excellence in Photovoltaics, Suniva is the only merchant solar cell manufacturer in the United States that is both American-owned and American-operated. Unlike foreign-headquartered companies with U.S. assembly operations, Suniva’s leadership, technology, workforce, and manufacturing are all rooted in America. By producing solar cells on American soil, with American workers, under American ownership, Suniva ensures that the clean energy powering American homes and businesses is not subject to foreign supply chain risk or geopolitical disruption.

“At this moment in history, the question of where our energy comes from - and who controls the supply chain that delivers it - is among the most consequential questions America faces. Suniva’s answer is straightforward: we build it here. With this expansion, Suniva contributes over 5.5GW of American-made solar cell capacity annually to a grid that increasingly depends on it. That’s not just good business. That’s a national imperative,” said Matt Card, President and COO, Suniva.

The 620,000 square-foot Laurens facility represents an investment of over $350 million in advanced manufacturing and clean energy and will create over 550 jobs - high-quality, durable employment in one of the fastest-growing sectors in the American economy. “With the addition of 564 jobs in advanced manufacturing and energy, Suniva’s decision to put down roots in the Palmetto State will create new opportunities for our workforce. This investment strengthens our commitment to innovative energy solutions, and we are proud to welcome Suniva to Laurens County,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

About Suniva

Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, Suniva is the leading American manufacturer of high-efficiency crystalline silicon photovoltaic (PV) solar cells. As the only U.S.-owned and operated solar cell manufacturer in the country, the company is known for its high-quality products, industry-leading technology, reliability, and high-power density. For additional information on how Suniva is rebuilding America’s energy independence, visit www.suniva.com.