BostonGene and ImmunoGenesis Announce Strategic Partnership to Overcome Immunotherapy Resistance

WALTHAM, Mass. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, and ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative, science-driven immunotherapies, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the clinical development of IMGS-001, the company’s lead program. IMGS-001 is a cytotoxic immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting both PD-L1 and PD-L2, and is being studied in a phase 1a/b dose-escalation and dose-expansion safety and efficacy trial (NCT06014502) in patients with solid tumors that have failed to respond to standard of care therapies. This collaboration will investigate the effect of IMGS-001 on patients based on each patient’s comprehensive immune and genetic profile, which can help identify those patients most likely to respond.

By embedding BostonGene’s AI-powered insights into our clinical framework, we are decoding the precise cellular and molecular pathways driving clinical outcomes. This clarity will allow us to move with greater speed and precision.... Share

“IMGS-001, through its multifunctional mechanism of both direct cell killing and PD-1 pathway blockade, has been specifically engineered to drive clinical benefit in patients with tumors resistant to current immunotherapies,” said James Barlow, President and CEO of ImmunoGenesis. “BostonGene’s cutting edge technology can both elucidate the mechanism of action of the drug and identify those patients with unmet medical need most likely to benefit.”

Through this collaboration, BostonGene will apply its AI-driven multiomic platform to perform deep molecular characterization of patients treated with IMGS-001. By integrating high-resolution spatial biology with systemic immune monitoring, the partnership will generate the critical data needed to visualize how IMGS-001 treatment may reshape the tumor microenvironment and identify specific biology to predict patient response. This data-driven approach moves beyond traditional biomarker analysis to deliver a system-level understanding of disease biology and therapeutic impact. It is expected to enable more precise patient selection, improve clinical decision-making, and accelerate the development of IMGS-001.

“We believe this partnership represents a significant leap beyond conventional clinical monitoring,” said Charles Schweizer, PhD, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at ImmunoGenesis. “By embedding BostonGene’s AI-powered insights into our clinical framework, we are decoding the precise cellular and molecular pathways driving clinical outcomes. This clarity will allow us to move with greater speed and precision, ultimately strengthening the potential of IMGS-001 to address unmet medical needs for patients with cold or immune excluded tumors.”

The integration of BostonGene’s technology allows for a real-time assessment of how IMGS-001 can unlock anti-tumor immunity. By mapping the complex interactions between the immune system and the tumor, the two companies aim to eliminate the "trial and error" often associated with immunotherapy, ensuring the right patients receive the most effective treatment at the right time.

“Modern oncology demands a shift from broad application to data-driven precision,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer of BostonGene. “By combining our spatial and multiomic expertise with the innovative pipeline at ImmunoGenesis, we are defining the mechanism by which IMGS-001 overcomes immunotherapy resistance. This critical collaboration delivers important evidence needed to guide the next generation of precision immunotherapy.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene’s Foundation Model of cancer and the immune system integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About ImmunoGenesis

ImmunoGenesis is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming immuno-oncology by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company’s lead product, IMGS-001, is a cytotoxic immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting PD-L1 and PD-L2. IMGS-001 is currently in a phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of immune-excluded tumors, which account for more than half of all cancers. In addition to its lead program, the company is developing a multi-mechanism strategy aimed at addressing the pathology of immune-excluded tumors by overcoming the immune exclusion to enable immune response in the tumor microenvironment. For more information, visit www.immunogenesis.com.

About IMGS-001, Cytotoxic Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor

IMGS-001, the lead development program at ImmunoGenesis, is a cytotoxic immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting PD-L1 and PD-L2. The drug is engineered to overcome immune resistance in immune-excluded tumors and has the potential to reduce immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment and provide optimal PD-1 pathway blockade. Preclinical data showed that IMGS-001 drove superior survival rates and tumor growth inhibition in murine models of immune-excluded tumors in head-to-head studies with currently available immunotherapies. With its cytotoxic killing function and superior blockade, IMGS-001 could provide a new foundation for combination immuno-oncology therapies. This phase 1a/b study is being conducted with support from an investment from the Cancer Focus Fund, LP, and the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) DP200094 and DP260244.

Disclosure

Dr. Curran’s financial relationship with ImmunoGenesis is managed and monitored by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Conflict of Interest Committee.