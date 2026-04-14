Douglas Emmett Acquires Premier Beverly Hills Medical Office Portfolio in Joint Venture

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced the acquisition of the Bedford Collection, a premier 246,000-square-foot outpatient medical portfolio located on Bedford Drive in the prestigious Beverly Hills "Golden Triangle." This portfolio represents approximately 80% of the entire 400 block of Bedford with the exception of a public parking garage.

The $260 million acquisition was executed through a newly formed $150 million equity joint venture managed by Douglas Emmett, who contributed 13% of the equity. The purchase was financed using a $130 million secured, non-recourse, interest-only, first trust deed loan. The loan matures in April 2031 and carries an interest rate of SOFR plus 1.70%.

The Bedford Collection represents a rare consolidation of high-value healthcare real estate in one of the world's most constrained premier markets:

Dominant Market Share: With this acquisition, Douglas Emmett now controls approximately one third of the total medical office inventory in the Beverly Hills Golden Triangle.

Unique Trophy Location: Situated in the heart of the Golden Triangle, the assets serve an elite roster of 120 tenants, including some of the highest-grossing concierge physicians in the United States.

Communities Served: The average home price in the surrounding neighborhood exceeds $7.5 million and the properties are located less than two miles away from the world-renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center.

Strong Fundamentals: The portfolio is currently 95% leased, reflecting the properties' unique location and the robust demand for this medical space in Beverly Hills.

This acquisition further solidifies Douglas Emmett’s dominant position in Beverly Hills. Including the Bedford Collection, the company now owns and operates 16 buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet. This portfolio accounts for approximately 33% of the city's Class A office inventory, including several medical office buildings characterized by historically high occupancy and low tenant turnover.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett’s business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.