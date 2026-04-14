WHOOP to Transform Boston Marathon Weekend into a Citywide Celebration of Performance, Recovery, and Community

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, is bringing its hometown energy to the 2026 Boston Marathon with a citywide activation designed to celebrate runners, engage the Boston community, and redefine how athletes approach performance and recovery. Founded at the Harvard Innovation Lab in 2012 and still headquartered in Boston’s Kenmore Square, WHOOP is uniquely positioned to shape how athletes and spectators experience one of the most iconic events in sport.

Timed to a defining moment in the global racing calendar , WHOOP will deliver a high-impact, citywide presence, anchored by immersive experiences at the WHOOP HQ along the marathon route and amplified through media, transit, and community programming across the city.

Bringing Boston Together

Ahead of Marathon Monday, WHOOP will host a series of community-driven events at its Kenmore Square headquarters, creating an open space for runners, fans, and the broader Boston community. Open-invite programming will welcome runners of all levels, complemented by VIP previews and headquarters tours that showcase the Boston roots of WHOOP and the company's leadership in human performance. In collaboration with leading partners across fitness, recovery, and nutrition, WHOOP will create a central gathering point for connection, education, and celebration - from shakeout runs to post-race recovery experiences. Events will take place throughout the weekend, are free to attend, and available by ticket while capacity lasts.

A Home Base at Mile 25

Located at Mile 25 of the Marathon course, WHOOP HQ will serve as a central hub for runners and racegoers throughout the weekend, transforming into a dynamic, high-energy environment. The space will feature a cheer zone to power athletes through the final mile, alongside a recovery lab and watch party designed to support smarter recovery and extend the energy of race day.

WHOOP headquarters will be open to the public from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM from Saturday to Monday. For more information on programming and events, follow WHOOP on social media.

A Citywide Takeover - From the Streets to the T

WHOOP will have a high-impact presence across Boston during marathon week, including full Green Line train wraps and digital displays along key transit corridors. Prominent placements near Back Bay Station and along the finish-line stretch will ensure WHOOP is embedded in the runner and spectator experience at every stage of race day.

WHOOP will also be featured across local radio and television, including Marathon Monday coverage, bringing real-time performance and recovery insights to fans across the city and extending the reach of the brand beyond the course.

About WHOOP

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $900 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.