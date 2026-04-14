NeoCurrency Expands U.S. Payment Options to Include Cash App and ACH Deposits

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoCurrency, a leading global provider of digital rewards, incentives and payout solutions, is expanding its U.S. cash-like payment options to include Cash App and ACH Deposits in an effort to continue to make rewarding people as simple as possible while also offering as many choices as possible. Cash App is an increasingly popular mobile payment platform with over 50 million monthly users in 2026. With NeoCurrency’s ongoing effort to offer new and relevant payment options, automatic deposits to personal bank accounts via the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network are also available. Over 96% of U.S. households have an ACH-enabled bank account, making this payment option nearly universal.

“Since we started NeoCurrency 10 years ago, we’ve been laser focused on understanding what our clients’ needs are, and then creating and delivering a reliable solution that exceeds those needs,” said Geoff Miller, CEO of NeoCurrency. “Cash-like payments are incredibly popular with recipients, so the more options we can offer, the better.”

To date, NeoCurrency has created one of the most unique and extensive global rewards catalogs in the industry, featuring nearly 3,000 brands and can deliver rewards in over 50 currencies across 140 countries. These new cash-like options fit well into NeoCurency’s overall global strategy of convenience, choice and relevance by adding to their already robust offerings that currently include:

As a leader in the industry, NeoCurrency services a wide variety of clients in promotions, market research, loyalty, employee recognition and sales incentives. Every program developed tends to have its own unique nuances, goals and objectives, but one of the underlying desires of recipients is speed to redemption without any hassle. Choice and flexibility are key as well.

According to Eric Thiegs, Head of Strategy & Growth, “We started NeoCurrency to create a redemption experience with the most choice and least amount of friction from brand to reward recipient. In today’s digital economy, people expect to see their reward as soon as they click redeem. With our new options, they can see cash in their bank account almost immediately. Of course, for security purposes, there are a couple of simple verifications steps.”

NeoCurrency is also leveraging the new cash-like options to continue to expand its innovative Reward Choice product. This allows clients to easily configure an offering to include one, two or all of the cash-like payment options for one price, no matter which rewards are redeemed. And as long as there is a balance in their accounts, recipients can split their choices between multiple brands. In addition to the new Cash App and ACH Deposit options, Reward Choice also includes top payment brands like American Express, Mastercard Prepaid, PayPal, Venmo and Visa Prepaid. Top brands including Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Target, Uber, and Walmart are also available in Reward Choice.

“Our rewards help power some of the biggest consumer promotions in the world, support some of the most robust market research platforms in the world, motivate global teams and reward and recognize employees globally,” said Breanna Sozio, Global Head, Client Success. “I’m always excited to be able to bring another innovative option to our clients to help them be even more successful.”

About NeoCurrency

NeoCurrency is an independent, US-based digital rewards payout fintech platform serving global brands and B2B program operators across promotions, loyalty, employee recognition, market research, and sales incentives. As a mature, digital-first, enterprise-grade SaaS solution, NeoCurrency delivers millions of rewards annually, with 99.9% uptime, global privacy-compliant data practices, and proprietary fraud-prevention technology. The platform offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive catalogs of digital gift cards, prepaid products, and cash-like payout options—available in over 50 currencies and 140 countries—accessible through a single API integration or streamlined ordering dashboard. NeoCurrency is a proud member of IGCC, IMA, IMA Europe, GCVA, and IPM. For more information, visit neocurrency.com.