Security 101 Launches Safe Learning 101TM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Security 101, a leading national provider of integrated security solutions, today announced the launch of Safe Learning 101TM, a comprehensive new program developed in collaboration with nationally recognized school security expert Wayne Black. Safe learning 101 brings together unmatched consulting expertise and the ability to design, implement and support proactive security strategies and modern infrastructure, establishing the first program of its kind to formally unite an independent school security authority with a nationally scaled integrator.

First-of-its-kind program unites school security expertise with national integration capabilities Share

Widely regarded as one of the nation’s foremost experts on school safety, Black has conducted hundreds of school security evaluations across the country, authored School (IN)Security and served as an expert in several high-profile school violence cases, including Parkland and Uvalde. His firm, Wayne Black & Associates, advises school systems, law firms, law enforcement agencies and public sector leaders on threat assessment, risk mitigation and emergency preparedness.

“There are many reasons children get hurt in schools, but there is not one good reason,” said Black. “With the Safe Learning 101 approach, we give schools a clear, independent path forward, identifying risks, prioritizing what matters most and implementing practical steps that prevent violence before it happens.”

A Holistic Program Built for Modern Learning Environments

Safe Learning 101 supports schools at every stage of their security maturity, from those with minimal infrastructure or limited budgets to districts seeking modernization, proactive tools or system consolidation. The program creates an expert-guided security framework that helps schools identify vulnerabilities and implement practical improvements before incidents occur.

The program provides a unified, consultative experience by combining:

Strategic planning tailored to each school’s environment, culture and resource constraints

Technology design and deployment delivered by Security 101’s nationwide engineering and integration teams

Grant preparation and RFP development support, helping schools secure critical funding

Security 101 then designs, installs and supports the integrated security systems that bring the consultant’s recommendations to life.

This approach ensures schools not only understand their risks, but have clear, scalable pathways to strengthen safety, reduce liability and help prevent incidents before they occur.

The Safe Systems 101TM Framework

Safe Learning 101 is the first launch of Safe Systems 101TM, Security 101’s new program designed to scale independently led, vertically tailored security initiatives across multiple industries.

While Safe Learning 101 is the flagship program, Security 101 plans to expand the Safe Systems 101 framework into additional sectors where organizations face rising operational risk, tightening compliance requirements and a growing need for strategic security partnerships. These include healthcare, government, multifamily environments and other high-risk or highly regulated verticals.

“This program reflects exactly who we are today,” said Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. “We’re combining the national reach and technical capability of a major integrator with the flexibility, personalization and concierge-level service that sets us apart. Safe Learning 101 gives schools a trusted, independent foundation to build on, and the ability to take immediate steps toward a safer environment.”

A National Partner for Schools, Backed by Local Expertise

With more than 60 locations across the U.S., Security 101 delivers consistent project management, engineering, installation and service through a growing network of corporate and franchise-owned offices. Each market is led by local experts who understand the needs of their communities while leveraging the technology standards, processes and accountability of a national organization.

“Our local presence matters,” Daly added. “Schools get the assurance of a national partner combined with the accountability of a local team. The combination is rare in our industry, and it’s why Safe Learning 101 is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful, immediate impact.”

Learn More

Schools and districts interested in learning about Safe Learning 101 or scheduling a consultation can visit the Safe Learning 101 page.

About Security 101:

Security 101 is a national provider of integrated security solutions to a diversified set of commercial customers across multiple end markets, including healthcare, education, financial, and government, among others. The company delivers a full-service offering of security services and products including the design, installation, and maintenance of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and managed service solutions. Founded in 2005 and based in West Palm Beach, FL, Security 101 has over 60 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit: www.security101.com

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