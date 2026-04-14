INFORCE Joins Insurity as a Strategic Partner to Elevate Insurance Technology Implementations

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, MGAs, and brokers, today announced a new strategic partnership with INFORCE, a boutique systems integration firm known for its elite delivery teams and high standards. The partnership reinforces Insurity’s long-standing commitment to a high-caliber partner ecosystem and to consistently elevate the client implementation experience.

The collaboration reflects Insurity’s continued focus on working with best-in-class systems integrators that combine deep insurance expertise with disciplined delivery. By aligning with partners like INFORCE, Insurity is ensuring that customers benefit from teams that bring both technical excellence and real-world implementation experience to complex modernization programs.

“The quality of our partners is critical to the success our customers achieve,” said Jeff Weiner, AVP, System Integrator Alliance Partnerships at Insurity. “INFORCE stands out for their technical rigor, insurance fluency, and no-nonsense approach to delivery. They don’t just implement technology, they make it work in the real world. Partnering with INFORCE strengthens our ecosystem and gives customers another trusted path to successful implementations.”

INFORCE brings decades of hands-on experience implementing complex insurance platforms, with a reputation for tackling high-risk, high-stakes programs and delivering results where others fall short. The partnership aligns Insurity’s technology leadership with INFORCE’s execution-focused model, giving clients confidence that their implementations will be handled by teams built for precision, speed, and accountability.

“This partnership makes sense on every level,” said Brian MacKenzie, Founder and CEO of INFORCE. “Insurity has built a powerful platform, and their commitment to implementation excellence aligns perfectly with how we operate. We’re selective about who we partner with, and Insurity shares our belief that implementation quality is not optional. It’s everything!”

Theresa Ramsey, VP of Sales at INFORCE, emphasized the client impact of the partnership. “Our clients come to us when the work matters and the margin for error is small,” said Ramsey. “Partnering with Insurity allows us to bring together strong technology and elite implementation teams in a way that directly benefits carriers and MGAs. This is about delivering better outcomes, faster, and setting a higher standard for what clients should expect from an implementation partner.”

The INFORCE and Insurity partnership is effective immediately, with joint engagements already underway. Both companies see this collaboration as the foundation for a long-term relationship focused on execution excellence, client success, and continued innovation across the insurance technology landscape.

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with INFORCE, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About INFORCE

Founded in 2009, INFORCE is a Cleveland-based systems integration firm serving the insurance and financial services industry. Known for its elite teams, high standards, and execution-first mindset, INFORCE specializes in complex implementations, integrations, and program recovery for carriers, MGAs, and insurtechs.