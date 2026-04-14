AC Milan and Corpay Cross-Border Extend Their Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AC Milan and Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into a long-term agreement to extend their successful and exclusive collaboration as Official Commercial Foreign Exchange Partner of the Club.

The collaboration brings together two organisations driven by a strong focus on innovation and an international outlook. On one side, AC Milan connects over 500 million fans worldwide, continuously evolving while staying true to its heritage to strengthen engagement with both current and future supporters. On the other, Corpay supports organisations through innovative solutions, helping them overcome borders, manage foreign exchange exposure, and execute cross-border payments with accuracy and security.

“We are delighted to continue our journey alongside Corpay, renewing a partnership that reflects our shared goal of strengthening connections with a global audience, building meaningful relationships and continuing to evolve with a forward-looking vision,” commented Maikel Oettle, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan.

“Over the past three seasons, we’ve had the privilege of serving as the Official Commercial FX Partner of the Rossoneri,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “We’re proud of the trust the Club’s teams have placed in us, and delighted to extend this relationship for multiple years with one of the most successful clubs in the sport’s history.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.