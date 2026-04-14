-

AC Milan and Corpay Cross-Border Extend Their Partnership

The two brands reaffirm their commitment to connecting people and businesses globally, driven by an innovative vision.

original

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AC Milan and Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into a long-term agreement to extend their successful and exclusive collaboration as Official Commercial Foreign Exchange Partner of the Club.

The collaboration brings together two organisations driven by a strong focus on innovation and an international outlook. On one side, AC Milan connects over 500 million fans worldwide, continuously evolving while staying true to its heritage to strengthen engagement with both current and future supporters. On the other, Corpay supports organisations through innovative solutions, helping them overcome borders, manage foreign exchange exposure, and execute cross-border payments with accuracy and security.

“We are delighted to continue our journey alongside Corpay, renewing a partnership that reflects our shared goal of strengthening connections with a global audience, building meaningful relationships and continuing to evolve with a forward-looking vision,” commented Maikel Oettle, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan.

“Over the past three seasons, we’ve had the privilege of serving as the Official Commercial FX Partner of the Rossoneri,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “We’re proud of the trust the Club’s teams have placed in us, and delighted to extend this relationship for multiple years with one of the most successful clubs in the sport’s history.”

About Corpay
Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

Contacts

Corpay Contact:
Brad Loder
Chief Marketing Officer
Corpay Cross-Border Solutions
+1 (647) 627-6635
brad.loder@corpay.com

Industry:
Corpay, Inc. LogoCorpay, Inc. Logo

Corpay, Inc.

NYSE:CPAY
Release Versions
EnglishSpanish (Summary)GermanFrenchItalian (Summary)Dutch (Summary)Chinese TraditionalChinese SimplifiedJapanese

Contacts

Corpay Contact:
Brad Loder
Chief Marketing Officer
Corpay Cross-Border Solutions
+1 (647) 627-6635
brad.loder@corpay.com

More News From Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Cross-Border Named Official Foreign Exchange Provider of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has partnered with Formula E, the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and B Corp Certified sport. Under the agreement, Corpay becomes the exclusive and Official Foreign Exchange Provider of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic c...

Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official Commercial FX Partner of Prima Pramac Racing

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Pramac Racing Limited, one of the most innovative teams competing in the MotoGP World Championship. Under the agreement, Corpay becomes Pramac Racing’s Official Commercial Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner and a Premium Partner of the team. Through this partnership, Pramac Racing will be able to utilise Corpay Cross Border’s i...

Corpay Cross-Border Extends Exclusive Partnership with LIV Golf

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement to extend its successful and exclusive collaboration with LIV Golf, as its Official Corporate Foreign Exchange (FX) Provider. Since 2024, Corpay Cross-Border has delivered a range of corporate foreign exchange payment solutions to LIV Golf. With this multi-year extension, the League will continue to benefit from Corpa...
Back to Newsroom