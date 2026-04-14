Totem Launches First Co-Branded Festival Bundle with Disco Presents, Debuting at Ubbi Dubbi 2026

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Totem, the company building decentralized tech for real-world connection, today announced the launch of its first co-branded bundle in partnership with Disco Presents, a leading U.S. concert and festival promoter known for producing some of the country’s most recognizable electronic music events. The collaboration debuts with a limited-edition Totem Compass bundle for Ubbi Dubbi Festival in Fort Worth, TX—bringing official festival branding directly into one of the most widely used tools on-site.

The bundle pairs Totem’s viral friend-finding wearable, the Totem Compass, with custom Ubbi Dubbi skins and essential accessories, embedding official festival branding directly into the device experience. Designed for real-time navigation in large crowds, the Totem Compass enables users to locate friends in a crowd without cell service, making it a critical tool at high-density events.

The launch introduces a new category of integrated festival merchandise designed to enhance the attendee experience while unlocking new ecommerce revenue for event organizers. Products that attendees actively use throughout the event, rather than traditional souvenirs.

“We’re excited to expand on this technology for Ubbi Dubbi attendees and partner with Totem to support fans on-site, making it easier to stay connected and find friends throughout the festival,” said Disco Presents.

With over 52,000 users worldwide, Totem Compasses have become a common sight at major festivals, reaching up to 5% attendee adoption at events like Electric Daisy Carnival and Lost Lands.

As usage scales, so does Totem’s Unity Mesh Network—a decentralized, peer-to-peer system that continues to strengthen with every device in the crowd. The network has quietly become one of the largest offline communication systems in the world, enabling attendees to stay connected in dense environments where traditional networks fail.

This launch also marks the beginning of a broader platform for festival integration. Future collaborations will expand into:

Branded lanyards and accessories

QR-enabled digital experiences embedded into branded skins

On-site activations and gamification tied to Totem usage

App-level integrations including official maps, waypoints, and engagement tools

Together, these capabilities position Totem as a new layer of infrastructure for live events.

“What we’re seeing is the emergence of a new category of live event infrastructure,” said Carter Fowler, Founder and CEO of Totem. “When tens of thousands of people are already bringing a technology into an environment, the next step is integrating it directly into the experience. That’s what this partnership represents… and it’s just the beginning.”

The Ubbi Dubbi collaboration is the first in a series of upcoming partnerships as Totem expands its role in the live event ecosystem. For organizers, co-branded bundles offer:

A new incremental revenue stream

Increased brand visibility across the entire event footprint

Improved attendee satisfaction through seamless group coordination

New opportunities for digital and physical engagement

As live events continue to grow in size and complexity, reliable real-world connection is becoming essential, with Totem and Disco Presents setting the standard for how that need can be met collaboratively.

About Totem:

Totem is a Tennessee-based startup building decentralized tools for real-world connection. Its flagship product, the Totem Compass, enables users to locate friends and family without relying on cellular networks, making it ideal for festivals, outdoor adventures, and large-scale events. Since launching in 2024, Totem has grown to over 52,000 users worldwide and generated more than $3.5 million in revenue, fueled by a rapidly expanding global community.

Follow Totem:

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About Ubbi Dubbi Fest:

Launched in 2019, Ubbi Dubbi Fest is known as the first U.S. festival to return after the pandemic. It celebrates the friendship between two music-loving friends—Ubbi, who loves house and techno, and Dubbi, whose heart beats for dubstep and trap. Together they’ve built a welcoming community where newcomers and longtime ravers alike can celebrate the diverse sounds of electronic music. Now entering its seventh year, Ubbi Dubbi continues to set the tone for Texas’ thriving festival landscape and the start of summer season nationwide.

Follow Ubbi Dubbi Festival:

Website | Facebook | X | Instagram

About Disco Presents:

Disco Presents (DP) is an award-winning and recognized electronic dance music event production leader founded by veteran promoter James "Disco" Donnie Estopinal. Since the company's inception in 1994, DP has sold over 20 million tickets, producing over 20,000 live events, arena shows, and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Panama. Annually, DP is responsible for organizing and promoting nearly 1,000 club events across the U.S., ranging from Portland, Columbus, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas, and St. Louis, to name only a few. DP is also known for producing major festivals such as Lights All Night, Sunset Music Festival, Ember Shores, Paradise Blue, Wicked Oaks and the "First Festival Back," Ubbi Dubbi.

Follow Disco Presents:

Website | Facebook | X | Instagram