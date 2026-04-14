CannaLnx Expands Insured Medical Cannabis Access Across California with 9 Retail and Delivery Partners

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EM2P2, the company behind the CannaLnx health care platform, today announced a major expansion across California through partnerships with nine dispensary and delivery operators representing 15 storefronts and multiple regional delivery networks.

This is the moment the conversation shifts from ‘if’ to ‘how fast.’ We’re not talking about future potential anymore. We’re building the infrastructure for reimbursable medical cannabis in real time, inside one of the most important markets in the world. Share

The expansion marks one of the most significant real-world implementations to date of insurance-integrated medical cannabis infrastructure—moving the model from concept to active deployment across key markets including Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Sacramento.

Eligible patients on the CannaLnx platform can receive as much as $175 in monthly reimbursements for qualified medical cannabis purchases made at participating retailers through employer health plans.

Participating partners include ERBA LA (three Los Angeles-area locations), Kolas (six locations and delivery across Sacramento), Green Gold Delivery (serving Alameda, San Francisco and Marin counties), Green Remedy (Richmond), All About Wellness (Sacramento), Posh Green (San Francisco), Cannabis Buyers' Club of Berkeley (the nation’s first dispensary), Ivy Hill Weed Dispensary (Oakland) and Doobie Nights (Santa Rosa).

“This is the moment the conversation shifts from ‘if’ to ‘how fast,’” said Gennaro Luce, CEO of EM2P2. “We’re not talking about future potential anymore. We’re building the infrastructure for reimbursable medical cannabis in real time, inside one of the most important markets in the world.”

California, long considered a bellwether for broader cannabis adoption and larger national trends, is serving as an early proving ground for EM2P2’s model, which connects dispensaries, patients, physicians and insurers through a compliant, HIPAA-ready framework designed to support reimbursement and clinical oversight.

“Employers are actively looking for smarter, more cost-effective ways to support their people’s health,” said Stephanie R. Zink, Independent Health Advisor at Team Zink. “Integrating medical cannabis into a structured, insurable framework gives us a new tool to help reduce costs while expanding care options in a way that’s both compliant and patient-centered.”

EM2P2’s CannaLnx platform enables verified medical cannabis transactions, creating the documentation and data integrity required for insurers to begin evaluating cannabis as a covered benefit.

“For cannabis to function within health care, it has to meet health care standards,” Luce added. “That means compliance, traceability and systems insurers can trust. California gives us the scale and momentum to demonstrate that this model works in practice.”

The service is a much-needed lifeline for medical cannabis dispensaries. At a minimum reimbursement of $100 per month, 1,000 new medical cannabis patients at one participating dispensary represents roughly $100,000 in monthly reimbursed spend—or $1.2 million in incremental annual revenue.

“We are pleased to be a part of the Elevated States program, and very excited about how these programs will help our patients in the CBCB Community,” said Aundre Speciale, Founder and Owner of Cannabis Buyers’ Club of Berkeley, the oldest dispensary in the U.S.

The expansion also carries implications beyond retail, positioning EM2P2 at the intersection of health care policy, employer benefits and emerging reimbursement models. As uncertainty continues to shape the broader insurance landscape, including shifts in coverage structures and employer-sponsored plans, EM2P2 is targeting HR leaders and decision-makers seeking cost-effective, alternative care options.

“For operators, the question has never been whether cannabis has medical value; it’s how to deliver that value in a way that’s consistent, compliant and accessible to patients at scale,” said Justin Karapetyan, Founder and CEO of Kolas. “What EM2P2 is building with CannaLnx gives us a pathway to do exactly that: connect our retail footprint to a broader health care framework so patients can access cannabis with the same legitimacy and support they expect from any other form of treatment.”

With additional markets already in development, EM2P2 plans to use its California footprint as a foundation for expansion into other states, leveraging early adoption data, partner success and patient uptake to drive broader national rollout.

About CannaLnx

CannaLnx, an EM2P2 service, is an intelligent health platform that connects patients, doctors, dispensaries and insurers to make medical cannabis care safe, data-driven, and reimbursable. By uniting the industry’s key stakeholders in a secure, HIPAA-compliant ecosystem, CannaLnx helps patients access care, enables dispensaries to grow responsibly, and allows insurers to participate confidently in the emerging cannabis health economy.

Learn more at CannaLnx.com or through the American Council of Cannabis Medicine’s Elevated States program at ElevatedMembership.org.

For more information about health insurance with medical cannabis benefits, please contact Stephanie R. Zink at support@teamzink.com.