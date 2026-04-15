Politis Steak & Seafood Partners with Q Plus Foods to Expand Premium Seafood Capabilities Across South Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Politis Steak & Seafood, (“Politis Specialty Foods LLC” or “Politis”), a leading South Florida meat and seafood distributor serving restaurants, hotels, country clubs, and private chefs, today announced that it has partnered with Q Plus Foods (“Q Plus Food LLC”). The partnership unites two quality-driven South Florida seafood companies, combining Politis’ operational scale and relentless customer service with Q Plus Foods’ acclaimed specialty seafood sourcing program and deep global supplier relationships.

Founded in 2010 in Lauderhill, Florida, Q Plus Foods has built a reputation as one of South Florida’s premier specialty seafood purveyors, renowned for curating an exceptional selection of seafood from around the world. The company is particularly celebrated for its extensive Japanese seafood program, including prized offerings such as O-Toro Bluefin, Ora King Salmon, and specialty whole fish – products sourced to the exacting standards of the region’s most discerning culinary professionals. Q Plus Foods’ founder, Joyelle Chuang, brings a deep family legacy in the long-line fishing business, and the company has earned the trust of top-tier restaurants, hotels, and country clubs from Jupiter to Miami.

“We are thrilled to partner with Q Plus Foods – this brings over 15 years of world-class seafood expertise into our platform, accelerates the tremendous growth we are already experiencing, and gives us the scale to serve South Florida’s finest culinary professionals like never before. This partnership also accelerates our expansion into Central Florida, North Florida, and Texas,” said Peter Politis, Owner of Politis Steak & Seafood.

Partnership Highlights

Expanded Specialty Seafood Portfolio: Politis customers will gain access to Q Plus Foods’ curated global seafood program, including an extensive Japanese selection featuring O-Toro Bluefin, premium whole fish, and sustainably sourced specialty species from around the world.

Uncompromising Quality Standards: Both companies share an unwavering commitment to sourcing only the highest-quality products. Together, they will uphold the rigorous standards that their customers have come to expect.

Enhanced Scale and Service: Q Plus Foods’ specialty lines will now benefit from Politis’ larger distribution infrastructure, 24/7 operational readiness, and dedicated customer service team – ensuring that the same exceptional products reach more chefs, more reliably.

Deeper Reach Across South Florida: The combined operation strengthens coverage across the South Florida foodservice market, from Jupiter to Miami, delivering a broader selection of premium proteins to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, and private chefs throughout the region.

“After 15 years of building Q Plus Foods into a trusted name among South Florida's top chefs, I am proud to partner with Politis – a team that shares our passion for quality and has the infrastructure and commitment to take what we've built even further,” said Joyelle Chuang, Founder of Q Plus Foods.

Existing Q Plus Foods customers can expect a seamless transition with continued access to the specialty products and personalized service they have come to rely on. The combined company will operate from Politis’ facility at 350 Goolsby Boulevard in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

About Politis Steak & Seafood

Politis Steak & Seafood is a Deerfield Beach, Florida-based premium meat and seafood distributor dedicated to supplying restaurants, hotels, country clubs, and discerning chefs with outstanding proteins. Known for its intense customer service, 24/7 operational readiness, and ability to scale, Politis partners exclusively with ranchers and suppliers who uphold the highest standards in quality and sustainability. The company is led by Peter Politis, who founded and served as CEO of Mr. Green's Produce, one of South Florida's leading produce distributors, before its sale to Shoreline Equity Partners in 2019. After serving as Chairman of the Board through 2023, Peter launched Politis Steak & Seafood, bringing over 15 years of foodservice distribution expertise and deep customer relationships to the premium protein space. For more information, visit mypolitis.com.

About Q Plus Foods

Established in 2010 in South Florida, Q Plus Food LLC is a premium seafood distributor known for curating specialty fish from around the globe. With a deep family heritage in the long-line fishing business and a commitment to sustainability, Q Plus Foods serves top-tier restaurants, hotels, country clubs, and private chefs from Jupiter to Miami. The company is celebrated for its extensive Japanese seafood selection and unwavering dedication to quality.