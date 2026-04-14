Mercedes-Benz Backed EV Charging Network IONNA Expands Offering Through Strategic Partnership With Convenience Store Brand Circle K

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IONNA, the charging network founded by eight of the world’s top automakers, including BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota, announced a landmark strategic partnership with leading convenience and mobility brand Circle K to significantly expand access to high-powered EV charging across the United States.

The partnership advances IONNA’s mission to build 30,000 high-power charging bays by 2030. Share

The collaboration is centered around a strategic ambition to expand to more than 350 sites featuring Rechargeries @ Circle K, combining IONNA’s charging technology and driver-first experience with Circle K’s nationwide footprint. IONNA, which will assume operation of sites across Circle K’s existing U.S. charging portfolio, will rapidly convert and upgrade approximately 85 existing Circle K charging sites. Additionally, IONNA will accelerate new deployments at premium, high-traffic Circle K locations where no chargers currently exist. The first Rechargeries @ Circle K will begin serving customers by the end of 2026, followed by additional scale in 2027.

“We are honored that Circle K has recognized IONNA as a leader in the industry and entrusted us to serve their customers with the same care and commitment to excellence that they show now,” said Aaron Wolff, COO of IONNA. “Circle K’s scale, customer focus, and quality of location make them an ideal partner as we rapidly expand high-power charging where drivers already want to stop.”

With more than 7,300 stores in the U.S., Circle K is known for value, quality products and fast, friendly service at well‑maintained sites with modern stores and forecourts. Circle K offers a wide selection of snacks, fresh grab-and-go food, packaged and dispensed beverages, everyday convenience items and car wash options at select locations.

“At Circle K, our ambition is to make EV charging as easy and convenient as possible for our customers,” said Håkon Stiksrud, VP of Global eMobility at Circle K. “Partnering with IONNA enables us to scale high-power charging quickly at locations drivers already trust—combining fast, reliable charging with a great food and beverage experience. This partnership is an important step in preparing for the future, delivering not just charging, but a complete retail experience that supports our customers on the go.”

Under joint stewardship, drivers at Rechargeries @ Circle K can recharge both their EVs and themselves, with IONNA delivering charging speeds of up to 400 kW, plus both NACS and CCS access, and Circle K having road-trip favorites that fuel drivers on their journey.

The partnership advances IONNA’s mission to build 30,000 high-power charging bays by 2030.