KKR and Samsung SDS Form Strategic Partnership to Drive Long-Term Value Creation

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Samsung SDS, a leading enterprise IT solutions company (the “Company”) and a member of Samsung Group, today announced a strategic partnership to support Samsung SDS’ next phase of growth and long-term value creation.

Under the strategic partnership, KKR, through funds managed by KKR, and Samsung SDS will closely collaborate on a range of value creation initiatives for the Company, including supporting organic and inorganic growth strategies, accelerating the Company’s expansion as a full‑stack AI solutions provider, and expanding into new business areas. KKR will also serve in an active advisory capacity to Samsung SDS’ management team, particularly in areas including M&A, capital allocation, and supporting the Company’s efforts to pursue strategic growth opportunities globally.

In connection with the strategic partnership, funds managed by KKR have entered into definitive agreements to acquire KRW 1.22 trillion ($820 million) of convertible bonds newly issued by Samsung SDS. The Company intends to utilize the investment, together with its existing resources, to strengthen its infrastructure and capabilities and reinforce its competitive position in key growth areas, including end-to-end AI transformation services.

Established in 1985, Samsung SDS is a leading provider of enterprise IT solutions. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services spanning cloud, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and logistics to a global customer base across industries. As a core strategic priority, the Company continues to expand its AI transformation (AX) business through sustained investments in AI infrastructure, platforms, and capabilities. With approximately 26,000 employees and annual revenue of KRW 14 trillion, Samsung SDS combines scaled delivery capabilities with deep technical expertise and is well positioned to support its customers’ evolving needs for cloud adoption and digital transformation.

Chung Ho Park, Partner and Head of Korea at KKR, said, “This unique strategic partnership brings together Samsung SDS, part of one of Korea’s most established conglomerates, with KKR’s global experience in long-term value creation. Against a backdrop of increasing demand for digital transformation and AI solutions, we have strong conviction in Samsung SDS’ market leadership and growth potential by playing a critical role in advancing Korea’s digital capabilities and infrastructure. We look forward to leveraging KKR’s global network, deep local experience, and operational expertise to take the Company to its next stage of transformation as hands-on, active investors to drive long-term value creation for all shareholders and stakeholders.”

Jun Hee Lee, President and CEO of Samsung SDS, commented, “We are delighted to welcome KKR as a strategic investor as we continue to advance our growth strategy. Through this strategic collaboration, we will actively explore a wide range of growth opportunities, including M&A, by leveraging KKR’s expertise accumulated in global capital markets. Through cooperation between the two companies, we will continue to work closely together to enhance Samsung SDS’ corporate value and strengthen its foundation for global growth.”

KKR is making this investment primarily from its Asia Fund IV. This investment builds on KKR’s long-standing track record of investing in leading Korean companies with recent examples including Samhwa, MUSINSA, HD Hyundai Marine Solution, and SK Eternix. It also adds to KKR’s experience in the IT services sector globally, including FUJI SOFT, a leading system integrator in Japan; DATAGROUP, a leading IT solutions provider in Germany; a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company Ness Digital Engineering; Devoteam, an IT and cloud services company focused on enabling digital transformation in France; and leading hybrid IT services provider Ensono in the US.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Samsung SDS

Founded in 1985, Samsung SDS is an ICT company with solutions which have been leading the digital transformation and innovation of clients for over 30 years across a wide range of industries. With operations in more than 40 countries, Samsung SDS' solutions utilize advanced analytics platforms, AI, blockchain, cloud technologies to serve a diverse range of industries including financial services, smart manufacturing, global logistics, and retail.