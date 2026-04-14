Gulf Edge and Kore.ai Partner to Accelerate AI-First Transformation

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gulf Edge Co., the digital infrastructure arm of Gulf Development Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s largest energy and infrastructure conglomerates, and Kore.ai, a global leader in agentic AI platforms and applications, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and adoption of AI-powered solutions tailored for the Thai market.

As part of this partnership, Gulf Edge will leverage Kore.ai’s market-leading agentic AI platform to build and deliver industry-specific AI solutions across key sectors in Thailand, including telecommunications, banking, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector. These solutions will be designed to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and enable enterprises to scale AI adoption with confidence.

Thailand is emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing AI markets. The country’s AI sector is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of over 28%, driven by rapid enterprise adoption and significant investments from both the government and private sector in AI infrastructure. As organizations move from experimentation to scale, there is growing demand for enterprise-grade, context-aware AI solutions tailored to the Thai market.

Gulf Edge is actively investing in AI infrastructure, including the development of data centers and cloud-related capabilities to support enterprise AI adoption in Thailand. By combining this foundation with Kore.ai’s AI-native agentic platform, the partnership will enable the creation of highly contextual, localized AI applications that address the unique needs of Thai businesses and consumers.

“At Gulf Edge, we are building the foundation for an AI-first future in Southeast Asia, starting in Thailand,” said Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Development Public Company Limited. “Our partnership with Kore.ai brings together our strength in digital infrastructure and local market expertise with enterprise-grade platform capabilities to accelerate practical AI adoption across industries. Together, we aim to help organizations unlock measurable business value and enable the next generation of intelligent enterprises.”

“Gulf Edge’s infrastructure investments and vision for an AI-first future are exactly the kind of ambition our platform was built to support,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. “Together, we are enabling enterprises to move beyond experimentation and deploy AI systems at scale that deliver real business impact across sectors in Thailand and Southeast Asia.”

Gulf Edge will serve as a strategic partner of Kore.ai's agentic platform and solutions, with support from Kore.ai for go-to-market (GTM) strategy and product design. The partnership positions Gulf Edge to play a leading role in delivering enterprise AI solutions in Thailand, with a focus on creating measurable business value for enterprises at scale.

It underscores a shared vision to harness the power of agentic AI to improve productivity, unlock new growth opportunities, and deliver more intelligent, responsive experiences across Southeast Asia.

About Gulf Edge Company Limited

Gulf Edge Company Limited (“Gulf Edge”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Development Public Company Limited (“GULF”), serves as the digital arm of GULF. The company focuses on digital infrastructure investments and offering top-tier digital services and solutions to a broad range of customers. GULF and Gulf Edge’s current portfolio spans telecommunications and a range of advanced technology sectors, including Advanced Info Service (AIS)—Thailand’s leading mobile and fixed broadband operator, Gulf Edge Data Center and GSA—world-class, AI-ready data center operators with current combined planned capacity of over 160 megawatts (as of January 2026).

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai, a provider of agentic applications and a market-leading enterprise AI platform, helps large enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI at scale. It provides comprehensive offerings for customer service, AI work, and process automation use cases, built on an AI agent platform with no-code and pro-code tools for custom development and deployment at enterprise scale. Kore.ai takes an agnostic approach to models, data, cloud, and applications used, giving customers freedom of choice. Trusted by over 500 Global 2000 companies and partners, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in the USA, Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers in India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.