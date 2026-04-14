Trulioo Partners With Phoenix Digital Health to Strengthen Patient Trust and Access to Virtual Care in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trulioo, a leading global platform for identity verification, fraud prevention and credit decisioning, today announced its partnership with Phoenix Digital Health Inc. (“Phoenix”), Canada’s leading telehealth platform delivering virtual care access nationwide. Phoenix has selected Trulioo KYC Documents to verify patient identities at onboarding, reducing fraud and enabling faster access to medical services for patients across its Phoenix and Raven brands.

As Phoenix continues to expand its services across Canada, it remains increasingly important to maintain patient trust and platform integrity. To further strengthen compliance with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Phoenix required a trusted identity verification partner with Canadian data hosting capabilities and a strong commitment to data integrity to ensure patient information remains secure and within the country.

“We chose Trulioo for its ability to deliver a best-in-class patient experience without compromising safety, security or regulatory rigor,” said Lucas Playford, Vice President of Product at Phoenix. “At Phoenix, becoming Canada’s most trusted healthcare company starts with protecting patients from day one. This partnership enables a seamless, secure onboarding experience for people across Canada while supporting Canadian innovation, closely aligning with our commitment to building patient-centric products grounded in privacy, security and trust.”

Trulioo KYC Documents combines advanced document capture with automated verification technology, enabling fast, accurate identity checks that support compliance and streamline access to care. By implementing document-based identity verification, Phoenix can confidently verify patient identities while reducing manual reviews, accelerating access to care and delivering a seamless onboarding experience.

“Digital healthcare providers like Phoenix are redefining how Canadians access care, but that innovation must be built on a foundation of trust,” said Vicky Bindra, Trulioo CEO. “We’re proud to support Phoenix with identity verification that helps safeguard patient data, meet regulatory requirements and enable secure, seamless access to care. Together, we’re setting a new standard for trusted, accessible digital healthcare in Canada.”

For more information about Trulioo, please visit trulioo.com.

About Phoenix Digital Health Inc.

Phoenix is a leader in Canada’s digital health space. Its Phoenix and Raven platforms help patients access healthcare services and treatment options, with free, discreet shipping of prescription medication from coast to coast. Visit phoenix.ca and getraven.com to learn more.

About Trulioo:

Trulioo is an industry-leading onboarding platform, trusted by global enterprises for their identity verification, fraud prevention and credit decisioning needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 14,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Trulioo enables global companies to prevent fraud and inform credit decisioning through hundreds of predictive risk signals, consortium data and industry-specific machine learning models. Its comprehensive suite of in-house capabilities, integrated across a single automated platform, powers customizable onboarding workflows tailored to meet any market requirement. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with deep expertise across diverse regions, Trulioo enables the highest assurance levels across verification and decisioning, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.