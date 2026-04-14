Transfer of The ICAPE Group's Liquidity Contract to TPICAP

FONTENAY-AUX-ROSES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 – ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards (“PCBs”) and custom electronic components, announces the transfer of its liquidity contract to TPICAP.

ICAPE HOLDING (the “Company”) announces that it has entrusted TP ICAP (Europe), from April 15, 2026 and for a period of one year renewable by tacit renewal, with the implementation of a liquidity contract relating to its ordinary shares.

This contract concerns the management by TPICAP (Europe) of the Company's shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market, with a view to promoting transaction liquidity and the regularity of quotations. It was established in accordance with applicable regulations, in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, and complies with the code of ethics of the French Association of Financial Markets (AMAFI).

As of April 14, 2026, the termination date of the previous liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, the Company made available to TP ICAP (EUROPE):

46,717 shares

109,726.14 euros in cash

It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly review of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

39,560 shares

€141,828.34 in cash

Finally, it is recalled that when the liquidity contract was established, the following resources were made available:

• 0 shares

• €500,000 in cash

This new contract may be suspended:

• In the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021;

In the event that the share allocation falls outside the intervention thresholds authorized by the Company's General Meeting;

Or, at the Company's request, under its own responsibility.

It may also be terminated at any time by the Company without notice, or by TP ICAP (Europe) with one month's notice.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technology expert in the supply chain for printed circuit boards and custom electronic components. With a global platform comprised of 39 subsidiaries and a leading presence in China, where the vast majority of printed circuit boards are produced, the Group offers its customers a unique range of products and services ("one-stop-shop"). As of December 31, 2025, the ICAPE Group achieved consolidated revenue of €200,3 million.

Learn more at: icape-group.com