Aras Joins the Alliance for OpenUSD to Advance Interoperable, Lifecycle-Connected Digital Twins with NVIDIA Omniverse

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aras, a leading provider of digital thread solutions for product lifecycle management (PLM) and engineering AI, today announced it has joined the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD), an open, non-profit initiative dedicated to standardizing and advancing OpenUSD for interoperable 3D workflows across industries and emerging digital twin technologies such as NVIDIA Omniverse.

By joining the Alliance for OpenUSD, Aras is helping ensure that immersive digital twin environments and real-time simulation remain connected to the product and process truth managed across the lifecycle. Share

OpenUSD has emerged as a foundational technology for composing and exchanging complex 3D scenes and environments. It underpins modern industrial digital twin platforms—including NVIDIA Omniverse, whose libraries and APIs leverage OpenUSD to enable real-time collaboration, simulation, and physical AI applications across engineering, manufacturing, and operations.

As digital twins evolve from pilot projects into operational systems, organizations increasingly need to connect high-fidelity 3D environments with the governed lifecycle context that defines real products and processes that connect product configuration, requirements, effectivity, change history, and service data. Without this connection, simulations and visualizations risk drifting away from the real-world systems they are meant to represent. Aras’ participation in AOUSD reflects its long-standing commitment to open ecosystems and its focus on bridging PLM-governed digital thread data with scalable OpenUSD-based 3D environments used across engineering, manufacturing, quality, and service.

“Open ecosystems scale innovation across customers, partners, and technology providers,” said Rob McAveney, CTO for Aras. “By joining the Alliance for OpenUSD, Aras is helping ensure that immersive digital twin environments and real-time simulation remain connected to the product and process truth managed across the lifecycle.”

Enabling Lifecycle-Connected Digital Twins for Omniverse

Through its participation in AOUSD, Aras plans to contribute capabilities that help industrial organizations operationalize digital twins built on OpenUSD and NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, including:

Dynamically generating large-scale 3D visualizations of digital twins, product configurations, and digital-thread-connected datasets

Linking 3D scenes directly to lifecycle data for drill-down traceability (e.g., geometry → configuration → change → validation evidence)

Supporting live digital twin views that reflect operational updates and configuration changes as assets evolve in service

Augmenting immersive 3D environments with underlying product structures and related data including electronics and MBSE models

Providing a scalable bridge between PLM-governed product data and real-time simulation environments

Industry Collaboration

Aras is collaborating with organizations including CERN, SICK Sensor Intelligence, and Microsoft to demonstrate the potential for extending digital thread and PLM business processes with immersive digital twin environments built using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries. These collaborations highlight how digital thread data spanning engineering, operations, and service can be integrated with real-time simulation environments to enable more accurate digital twins and data-driven industrial operations.

Supporting Quotes

"OpenUSD and NVIDIA Omniverse elevate virtual commissioning of industrial sensor solutions to a new level,” said Jan Jarvis, Senior Manager Virtualization at SICK. “By enabling realistic simulation and early validation of sensing concepts, they help reduce commissioning time and cost, lower project risk, and open new ways for us and our customers to efficiently collaborate on automation solutions."

“Industrial digital twins become far more powerful when they incorporate real-world sensor data,” said Marcellus Menges, Vice President Global R&D at SICK. “By combining sensor intelligence from SICK with lifecycle data managed in Aras Innovator and immersive simulation environments powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, organizations can build digital twins that reflect both the design intent and the operational reality of complex industrial systems.”

“At CERN, we operate some of the world’s most complex scientific infrastructure, where configuration management and lifecycle traceability are critical,” said David Widegren, Head of Engineering Information Management at CERN. “Combining product lifecycle data managed in Aras Innovator with immersive 3D digital twin environments powered by NVIDIA Omniverse opens new opportunities to visualize, analyze, and simulate complex systems.”

About Aras

Aras provides a digital thread platform for product lifecycle management and engineering AI. Built on an AI-native, low-code foundation, it enables the rapid delivery of flexible solutions. Aras connects teams across disciplines and functions to critical product data and agentic AI throughout the product lifecycle and extended value chain. Visit aras.com to learn more and follow Aras on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

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