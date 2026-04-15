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CareHive Health Teams Up with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas to Turn Price Transparency into Real Savings for Members

original CareHive’s navigation platform identifies personalized, in-network savings opportunities to lower out-of-pocket costs without requiring a change in providers.

CareHive’s navigation platform identifies personalized, in-network savings opportunities to lower out-of-pocket costs without requiring a change in providers.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareHive Health, a leader in personalized healthcare navigation and cost-savings solutions, today announced a new collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas to provide a simple, guided experience to help Individual and Family Markets members identify more affordable, in-network options for care.

"True price transparency isn't just about sharing prices. It's about facilitating change." — Ronald Dixon, MD, CEO of CareHive Health

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While price transparency tools have increased access to healthcare pricing data, affordability remains a significant challenge, with U.S. healthcare spending exceeding $5.3 trillion annually. Even when price data is available, members often struggle to turn it into meaningful action, delaying or skipping care because navigating the system is simply too difficult. CareHive bridges that gap by delivering proactive, personalized recommendations that make it simple for members to lower their out-of-pocket costs.

CareHive’s Personalized, Cost-Saving Journey

  • Proactive alerts: Members receive an email or text when specific savings opportunities are identified.
  • Personalized experience: A secure, online tool provides a clear comparison of nearby, in-network options tailored to each member’s plan benefits.
  • Low-effort changes: Participation is voluntary, and CareHive helps coordinate the change with providers to facilitate the switch.
  • No doctor switching: CareHive focuses on services that members’ current doctors order, like lab tests and screenings.

"True price transparency isn't just about sharing prices. It's about facilitating change,” said Ronald Dixon, MD, Chief Executive Officer of CareHive Health. “We’re excited to launch with Blue Cross of Texas and help their members make informed, cost-conscious choices for their care. CareHive’s tool does the heavy lifting, converting fragmented pricing data into simple, personalized recommendations.”

This launch builds upon the proven results of CareHive’s core data science engine. In previous national deployments, the platform’s proactive navigation methodology successfully guided over 21% of member populations to higher-value care, delivering a 5:1 ROI and a 92% Net Promoter Score.

About CareHive Health

CareHive is on a mission to make quality health care more affordable and easier to navigate. Our Smart Recommendations help members save money out of pocket on the care they need, using the plan benefits they have. Discover how we’re driving sustainable cost-of-care reductions and a better member experience at CareHive.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Natalie Gingerich, CareHive Health
ngingerich@carehive.com
512-827-7830

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Contacts

Media Contact
Natalie Gingerich, CareHive Health
ngingerich@carehive.com
512-827-7830

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