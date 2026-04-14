New Partnership Strengthens Semiconductor Distribution of Magnetic Field Sensors: LZE and Karl Kruse join Forces

ERLANGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The mission of LZE GmbH is to translate technologies from research into products and, as a fabless semiconductor company, to bring high‑performance integrated circuits and semiconductor solutions to market. This also applies to the unique FH3DXX family of 3D magnetic field sensors, which is based on the innovative HallinOne® technology developed by Fraunhofer IIS and has already been successfully established in the market. To further expand the HallinOne® sensor family, LZE GmbH is strengthening its semiconductor sales network through a cooperation with Karl Kruse GmbH & Co. KG. For Karl Kruse, the partnership marks its entry into the field of magnetic field sensor technology.

"The FH3D04 gives developers new degrees of freedom—while simplifying system design." — Dr. Christian Forster, Managing Director of LZE GmbH. Share

As a fabless semiconductor manufacturer, LZE GmbH has successfully commercialized the patented HallinOne® technology of Fraunhofer IIS over the past years – among others with the dual 3D magnetic field sensor FH3D02 as well as additional standard components. The HallinOne® family is now gaining a significant innovation:

FH3D04 – Quad 3D Hall sensor for 6D position measurement

True 6D position measurement – three translational and three rotational degrees of freedom – typically requires complex sensor arrays along with sophisticated synchronization and calibration.

The FH3D04 developed by Fraunhofer IIS integrates four 3D Hall sensors on a single chip in a 1.5 mm grid, with a compact package size of only 2.5 × 2.5 × 0.6 mm and measurement rates of up to 80 kHz. This enables, for the first time, practical and robust 6D position measurement solutions for applications such as joysticks, gimbals, and precise magnetic field mapping.

One key requirement that can be implemented with minimal additional effort is immunity to external magnetic fields. Thanks to an integrated coil, the sensor components are capable of self‑diagnosis – not only on a single axis, but across multiple axes. This also enables compliance with SIL requirements.

Further features of the HallinOne® technology and the new FH3D04 sensor, the resulting advantages, and additional suitable application areas are described in the corresponding datasheets and product documentation.

Karl Kruse GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, has been appointed as the distributor for the FH3D04 Quad 3D Hall sensor for 6D position measurement as well as other products of the HallinOne® family. As a globally active distributor of electronic components, Karl Kruse is thereby entering the magnetic field sensor market.

Strengthening market position: Cooperation between LZE GmbH and Karl Kruse GmbH & Co. KG

Dr. Christian Forster, Managing Director of LZE GmbH, emphasizes the strategic importance of the cooperation with Karl Kruse as a globally active distributor: “The demand for precise and robust position sensing is growing rapidly – and with the HallinOne® technology we are able to provide answers that clearly exceed current market standards. The FH3D04 represents a technological step forward, enabling new degrees of freedom for developers while simplifying system design. With Karl Kruse, we have gained a distribution partner who will make this technology visible internationally and further strengthen our growth in the semiconductor market.”

Klaus Kruse, Managing Director of Karl Kruse GmbH & Co. KG, adds his perspective: “The decision to include Fraunhofer IIS sensor technology in our portfolio is a strategic step to expand our product offering with innovative and highly precise technologies. In particular, our entry into magnetic field sensor technology opens up new opportunities to strengthen our market position and to offer advanced solutions for industries such as automation, medical technology, automotive engineering, and other applications and sectors.”

Pricing and samples available immediately via Karl Kruse GmbH & Co. KG

Further information on the FH3D04 is available at: https://kruse.de/

About LZE GmbH, Erlangen, Germany

LZE GmbH acts as a bridge between science and the market. Together with strong research partners from a wide range of disciplines, LZE has developed effective and efficient tools in numerous commercialization projects that facilitate the transfer of cutting‑edge scientific results into industrially applicable solutions. In this way, inventions are transformed into market‑ready innovations.

As a marketplace for advanced technologies, LZE provides companies with access to novel developments and products as well as comprehensive services supporting market entry. In addition, LZE directly commercializes leading‑edge technologies originating from research institutions.

More information: https://www.lze-innovation.de/en

About Karl Kruse GmbH, Düsseldorf, Germany

Karl Kruse is a globally active distributor of electronic components, including highly reliable products and niche solutions. The company specializes in providing tailored solutions for critical sourcing situations across areas such as acoustics, optoelectronics, sensor technology, electromechanical components, active and passive devices as well as peripheral equipment.

Thanks to extensive product and market expertise, Karl Kruse supports customers with effective solutions related to product life‑cycle challenges, component obsolescence, and supply shortages.

The combination of innovative ideas and strong customer orientation has made Kruse Electronics a preferred supplier for contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and engineering service providers worldwide. The company supports customers with sampling, reliable pricing, inventory management, packaging, and the required logistics services.

More information https://kruse.de/