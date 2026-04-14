DivcoWest Welcomes Lovable to One Lincoln

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivcoWest, a DivCore Capital company and national commercial real estate investment firm, today announced that Lovable, the platform empowering anyone to build full-stack apps and websites by chatting with AI, has chosen One Lincoln in Boston's Financial District as its U.S. go-to-market hub. One Lincoln is a newly reimagined 1.1 million-square-foot Class A office tower in Boston's Financial District, offering an expansive hospitality-driven amenity package designed around the needs of today's workforce.

“Boston felt like a natural hub for Lovable as growth continues to accelerate," said Ryan Meadows, Chief Revenue Officer of Lovable. "The city sits at the center of global innovation, where ideas and world-class talent come together. We chose One Lincoln because it’s a thoughtfully designed space where our team can thrive.”

Launched in 2024, Lovable makes it possible for anyone to build websites and fully functional applications using plain language; no coding experience required. The platform is growing rapidly, and the company is now scaling globally, expanding its presence into the U.S. to support builders across the entire ecosystem, from startups to enterprises. Lovable will initially occupy 6,000 square feet at One Lincoln, with the building's flexibility providing room to scale as their team grows.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lovable to One Lincoln," said Mark Roopenian, Managing Director, DivcoWest. "Boston is an epicenter of innovation, and we are excited that Lovable chose the city and One Lincoln as their U.S. go-to-market hub. We look forward to a long-term partnership and to supporting their growth as they continue to build something truly exciting in the AI space."

One Lincoln is a 36-story, 1.1 million-square-foot tower in the heart of Boston's Financial District. Following the completion of a comprehensive repositioning in 2025, One Lincoln has been redesigned to meet the demands of today's workforce, featuring hospitality-driven design, a best-in-class amenity package, flexible space options, and an accessible and connected location. The result is an elevated environment, where tenant experience drives everything from the amenities to the service to the spaces themselves. Lovable joins HarbourVest, one of the world's leading global private markets firms, Sherin & Lodgen, CFGI and WeWork as tenants at One Lincoln.

One Lincoln sits at the intersection of I-93 and the Massachusetts Turnpike, steps from South Station with its Amtrak, MBTA subway, commuter rail and bus connections, and is within five miles of Boston Logan International Airport.

"What we're witnessing across the country is nothing short of a generational shift in how innovation takes shape and how real estate is helping to facilitate it,” said Stuart Shiff, CEO, DivcoWest. “Leading AI companies are establishing major footprints on the West Coast, and now Boston and the East Coast are following suit. DivcoWest has always believed that the right environment unlocks the right ideas, and we are proud to be the trusted partner that today's ambitious companies turn to as they scale."

Learn more about One Lincoln: www.onelincolnboston.com.

To learn more about Lovable, visit lovable.dev

About DivcoWest

Founded in 1993 by Stuart Shiff, DivcoWest, a DivCore Capital Company, is a vertically integrated, real estate investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Cambridge, Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Washington DC, Austin, and New York City. Known for long-standing relationships and experience across the risk-spectrum in innovation markets, DivcoWest combines entrepreneurial spirit with an institutional approach to commercial real estate. DivcoWest aims to create environments that inspire ingenuity, promote growth, and enhance health and well-being. Since inception, DivcoWest and its predecessor have acquired approximately 61 million square feet of commercial space, primarily throughout the United States. DivcoWest's real estate portfolio currently includes existing and development properties in the office, R&D, lab, industrial, retail, and multifamily spaces. www.divcowest.com. Follow @DivcoWest on LinkedIn.

About Lovable

Lovable is a software creation platform that empowers anyone to build full-stack apps and websites by chatting with AI. In its first year, builders created over 25 million projects with Lovable. Lovable-built applications now attract 600 million visits per month. Teams at companies like HCA Healthcare, HubSpot, Microsoft, Uber, and Zendesk rely on Lovable to build internal tools, prototypes, and production-ready applications. By removing technical barriers and long development cycles, Lovable enables creators to ship real products in days. Learn more at lovable.dev.