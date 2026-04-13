Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Announces Strategic Partnership with EHVA.ai Transforming Hotel Operations

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”), a curated collection of independent boutique and lifestyle hotels and resorts, is proud to announce their partnership with EHVA.ai to enhance front desk operations and overall guest services. Now under their Preferred Vendor Program with exclusive pricing, Curator members have immediate access to hospitality focused conversational AI designed to enhance responsiveness and reduce operational strain.

We are always searching for innovative partnerships that empower our members to not only compete, but thrive. Share

Through the partnership, EHVA.ai will support Curator members through:

24/7 front desk and guest service call support

Consistent, brand-aligned guest interactions with the platform currently supporting guest inquiries, requests, and facilitating on-property reservations for spa.

Elimination of missed calls and service requests

Seamless integration with PMS and workflow hospitality platforms

Future capabilities rolling out in short order including on-property restaurant reservations, new room reservations and modifications to existing room reservations.

“We are always searching for innovative partnerships that empower our members to not only compete, but thrive,” said Brent Hayhurst, VP of Program Development for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Working with companies like EHVA.ai allows us to provide independent hotels with enterprise-level AI tools that address routine requests and calls and allow hotel teams to focus more of their time and attention on delivering exceptional service and creating memorable guest experiences.”

EHVA.ai is already driving measurable results with Noble House Hotels & Resorts at the 252-room Argonaut Hotel in San Francisco:

80% of front desk calls processed without human intervention

of front desk calls processed without human intervention A reduction in front desk call volume by ~850 calls per month, allowing team members to focus more on in person interactions at the front desk and other responsibilities associated with delivering outstanding guest experience

calls per month, allowing team members to focus more on in person interactions at the front desk and other responsibilities associated with delivering outstanding guest experience 100% of calls answered with zero abandoned calls or hold times

of calls answered with abandoned calls or hold times 24/7 uptime including peak call volumes

EHVA.ai handles all the routine calls with ease - towel requests, Wi-Fi password inquiries, room service orders, and more. But ‘she’ also does more complex things like late checkout and fully automated valet requests (via CorePark integration). The guest calls the front desk, EHVA.ai answers and processes the request, then submits a ticket to the property’s workflow management platform for assignment. If a request falls outside EHVA.ai’s programmed capabilities, the call is automatically forwarded to the front desk.

“Independent hotels are known for delivering highly personalized guest experiences, but the volume of calls and requests coming into a property every day can place enormous pressure on staff,” said Jeffrey Schaffer, Chief Revenue Officer of EHVA.ai. “Our partnership with Curator is about helping their members preserve that personalized hospitality while removing the operational strain behind the scenes. EHVA.ai ensures every call is answered instantly and every guest request is handled efficiently, whether it’s a dinner reservation, in-room dining order, spa inquiry, housekeeping request, or late checkout. By automating routine guest communications and integrating with hospitality systems, we allow hotel teams to focus on delivering exceptional in-person service while EHVA handles the phones 24 hours a day.”

The partnership with EHVA.ai further underscores Curator’s commitment to equipping hotels with innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency, guest satisfaction, and overall experience. Curator Hotel & Resort Collection will continue positioning its members as strong competitors in the travel landscape while supporting independent hotels in an ever-evolving industry.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Curator provides access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, provide additional marketing support, and drive incremental revenue, all while allowing the properties to retain their unique individuality. In addition, Curator offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. Visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us @CuratorHotelsResorts.

About EHVA.ai

EHVA.ai is a conversational voice AI built for hospitality, created by telecom and call center professionals who understand how real phone conversations actually work, that handles guest conversations across the hotel, from front desk and reservations to spa, dining, and amenities. Deployed in live environments, EHVA.ai resolves guest requests end-to-end while preserving the warmth and nuance of human service. EHVA.ai delivers high autonomy and real financial impact without compromising the guest experience. By capturing more calls, responding instantly, and integrating directly with core hotel systems, EHVA.ai improves service consistency, reduces labor pressure, and drives measurable NOI improvement. Talk to our AI live at www.EHVA.ai or by calling 833-419-2313.