Lighthouse Investment Partners Modernizes Global Technology Infrastructure through Strategic Collaboration with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Lighthouse Investment Partners has modernized key elements of its technology infrastructure with SS&C’s Managed IT Services. The initiative supports Lighthouse’s long-term technology strategy to enhance operational scalability, strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, and streamline global technology operations.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Lighthouse,” said Anthony Caiafa, Chief Technology Officer at SS&C Technologies. Share

“This transformation delivers a unified operating model to support our global workforce while simplifying technology management and strengthening security,” said Rob Swan, Chief Operating Officer at Lighthouse Investment Partners. “Partnering with SS&C allows us to scale with confidence while focusing on our core business.”

As part of the program, Lighthouse migrated key infrastructure components to SS&C’s private cloud platform and implemented a globally distributed desktop environment. The infrastructure modernization program was implemented in phases during 2025 and early 2026. As part of the initiative, the firm deployed a globally resilient desktop platform supporting more than 350 employees across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Lighthouse continues to manage its technology strategy, governance and vendor oversight while leveraging SS&C’s managed services infrastructure. The firm also uses SS&C GlobeOp to support fund administration, middle- and back-office operations, investor services and regulatory reporting across its platform.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Lighthouse,” said Anthony Caiafa, Chief Technology Officer at SS&C Technologies. “SS&C Managed IT Services supports growing organizations with standardized processes, expanded engineering depth, and consistent service delivery. Our single integrated operating model aligns management of infrastructure, end-user computing, and core IT services to improve accountability, transparency, and long-term operational efficiency.”

Learn more about SS&C’s Managed IT Services here.

About Lighthouse

The Lighthouse Group is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $18.2 billion in assets under management, focused on protecting and growing investor capital through a multi-portfolio manager approach.1 Founded in 1999, Lighthouse aims to deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns and innovative investment solutions. The firm also provides managed account solutions to institutional clients through its platform services business. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with offices in major financial centers worldwide, Lighthouse serves institutional and high-net-worth clients across equity, macro/quantitative, tactical/opportunistic, and specialty finance investment strategies.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

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