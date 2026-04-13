Everbridge Supports Race-Day Safety for the 130th Running of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, is proud to continue its long-standing collaboration with the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) for the 130th running of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America.

“We look forward to welcoming athletes from more than 130 countries to Boston for this year’s race,” said Mary Miller, Director of Technical Operations at the B.A.A. “As the world’s oldest annual marathon, our focus remains on fostering a memorable and safe event experience for athletes, volunteers, spectators, and community members.”

On Monday, April 20, 2026, as 30,000 runners take on the historic 26.2-mile course, Everbridge will once again play a critical role in enabling fast, accurate communication and clear direction for race officials, volunteers, and staff.

The B.A.A.’s Race Operations Center will use the Everbridge platform, with support from Everbridge subject matter experts, to strengthen emergency response and keep security teams, medical personnel, and volunteers along the course informed with rapid updates on weather conditions, logistical changes, and other critical developments.

Messages will be distributed via SMS, the Everbridge mobile app, and other secure communication channels, helping teams respond quickly to evolving conditions.

Together, Everbridge and the B.A.A. share a commitment to prioritizing safety, supporting smooth race-day operations, and helping create a strong experience for runners and spectators alike.

“The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most renowned races, and it depends on strong coordination across a complex race-day operation,” said Dave Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “We are proud to continue our partnership with the B.A.A., helping officials and volunteers communicate clearly, stay aligned, and respond quickly throughout the day.”

The Boston Marathon is one example of how Everbridge supports large, high-visibility events where real-time communication and coordinated response are critical. This summer, Everbridge will also support several host cities preparing for a major international soccer tournament across North America.

About Everbridge

Everbridge is the global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), helping organizations achieve a true business resilience advantage. With Everbridge High Velocity CEM, our customers accelerate response times, minimize disruption, and maintain operational control amid today’s most complex threats. Using Purpose-built AI, decision-ready risk intelligence, and full lifecycle automation, Everbridge enables organizations to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously with confidence. For more information, visit everbridge.com, read the blog, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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