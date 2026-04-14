SSRP Institute Welcomes Medivive as New Trusted Partner

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The SSRP Institute is pleased to announce that Medivive has joined its Trusted Partner Network following nomination and internal vetting aligned with SSRP’s mission of advancing science-first, education-driven clinical collaboration.

"Now, we can feel more confident in measuring and following the evidence on this with a safe product." - Dr. William Seeds, Founder and Academic Chairman, SSRP Institute Share

Medivive offers an advanced approach to NAD⁺ therapy designed to support cellular energetics through sterile, clinician-prescribed formulations produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and dispensed by licensed pharmacies. Delivered subcutaneously, Medivive’s NAD⁺ therapy is designed to improve bioavailability compared to oral precursors while supporting tissue energy production and redox balance under medical supervision.

Jay Palmer, CEO and Co-Founder of Medivive says, “Dr. Seeds and I have known each other for a while, and when we started talking about what Medivive was building, the fit was obvious. SSRP practitioners hold their protocols to a high standard, and the Medivive pen was built to match it. This is the first prefilled NAD+ subcutaneous injector pen manufactured to cGMP standards at a 503B outsourcing facility in the US. Drug-grade testing on every batch, delivered the right way, with zero burden on the practice. We are proud to be the preferred NAD+ provider for this community.”

"Now, we can feel more confident in measuring and following the evidence on this with a safe product,” Dr. William Seeds, Founder and Academic Chairman of the SSRP Institute said recently on Episode 50 of his podcast, Redox Revolution. “This really opens the door to some powerful things you can start doing as you work to help that patient. I mean, it's things that I have not been able to do for a very long time.”

Certificates of Analysis covering potency, sterility, and endotoxin testing are maintained for every batch and are available to prescribers upon request. Medivive’s dedicated Partner Page is now live and provides SSRP Members with information about their offerings, research background, and ways they support clinical practice.

For more information and to view the Medivive Partner Page, visit:

SSRP Medivive Partner Page.

About the SSRP Institute

The SSRP Institute is an education-focused organization dedicated to advancing cellular medicine through evidence-based training, professional collaboration, and clinically relevant research. SSRP supports providers worldwide through certifications, events, and ongoing educational programming designed to improve patient outcomes and elevate the standard of care.

The SSRP Trusted Partner Network is invitation-only and based on real-world clinical relevance, thoughtful nomination, and alignment with SSRP’s educational principles. Partners are integrated through a structured process designed to foster collaboration, support clinician education, and strengthen the implementation of cellular medicine practices.

About Medivive

Medivive is a physician-facing platform commercializing cGMP-manufactured, compounded injectable therapeutics in the United States. Its flagship product, the NAD+ prefilled subcutaneous injector pen, is the first of its kind in the US market, manufactured at an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility and dispensed through a PCAB-accredited, LegitScript-certified pharmacy. Medivive supports prescribers with turnkey ordering, cold-chain fulfillment, and batch-level Certificates of Analysis covering potency, sterility, and endotoxin testing. For more information, visit medivive.com.