Priority Partners with Texas Rangers on Payables and Sponsorship

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Commerce, the payments and banking solution that streamlines collecting, storing, lending and sending money to unlock revenue opportunities, today announced it has entered into a business partnership and sponsorship agreement with the Texas Rangers Baseball Club.

“This is about handling the scale and complexity of a professional sports organization more effectively.” –Texas Rangers EVP & CFO Kellie Fischer Share

Through the partnership, Priority will support the Rangers’ accounts payable operations, helping streamline vendor payments, improve visibility into cash flow, and reduce manual processes.

In addition to powering financial operations, Priority has been named an official sponsor of the Rangers. The agreement includes in-stadium branding at Globe Life Field, featuring Priority Commerce signage in right-center field, as well as designation as the presenting sponsor of a charitable golf tournament benefiting the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

“This is about handling the scale and complexity of a professional sports organization more effectively,” said Texas Rangers Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kellie Fischer. “We’re dealing with a high volume of vendors and time-sensitive payments, and this gives us a more consistent and controlled way to manage that.”

Priority’s Payables solution is designed to digitize workflows and provide greater visibility into outgoing payments, helping organizations manage financial operations with more consistency and control.

“Sports organizations are operating increasingly complex businesses, and financial infrastructure has to keep pace,” said Priority CEO Tom Priore. “This partnership reflects how teams are adopting more integrated approaches to managing money across their operations.”

About Priority Commerce

Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com.

About the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers franchise relocated from Washington, D.C., to Arlington, Texas, for the 1972 season and has been a cornerstone of the region’s sports landscape for more than five decades. Since 1996, the club has reached the postseason nine times, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010, 2011, and 2023. In 2023, the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks four-games-to-one in that year’s Fall Classic to capture the first World Series championship in franchise history. Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020, serves as the team’s home ballpark and a state-of-the-art multipurpose venue designed to host major local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billion facility features a 5.5‑acre retractable roof that ensures a comfortable experience for guests throughout the year. The Rangers have played a central role in the continued development of the Arlington Entertainment District, partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. to help establish the area as a premier destination for sports, dining, hospitality, and live entertainment. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth ownership group in club history when it purchased the team on August 12, 2010.