Owner Resource Group Partners with Premier Property Locating Services Firm, Smart City Locating, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”), an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm, is pleased to announce that its affiliates have completed an investment in Smart City Locating, Inc. (“Smart City” or the “Company”), a premier, market-leading provider of property locating services.

From the beginning, it was clear ORG was the right partner. They were thoughtful, curious, and deeply aligned with how we think about building a company. Share

Founded in 2013 by Cassie Brown, Smart City is the industry leader in property locating services, helping to fill vacancies for leading property managers across the U.S. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the Company has grown rapidly since its founding and now operates in nine markets across five states.

"Taking on outside investment is a major milestone for Smart City — the first in our company’s history,” said Cassie Brown, CEO of Smart City. “From the beginning, it was clear ORG was the right partner. They were thoughtful, curious, and deeply aligned with how we think about building a company. ORG doesn’t just invest in businesses; they invest in culture, mission, and purpose, which is exactly how we’ve built Smart City.”

ORG has partnered with management, led by founder and CEO Cassie Brown, to recapitalize the business. Existing management will be meaningful owners in the business going forward and continue to lead operations. ORG is excited to support Smart City’s goals for expansion through organic growth both in current and new geographies.

“Smart City is a leader in their industry, and their unique culture and excellent reputation for service make them a valued partner to both property managers and tenants,” said ORG Managing Partner Jon Gormin. “We are thrilled to partner with this innovative and customer-focused team to accelerate growth.”

ORG was represented by Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC with Wintrust Bank, N.A. serving as the financing partner on the transaction. Cascadia Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Smart City with Barnes & Thornburg LLP acting as its legal advisor on the transaction.

Owner Resource Group

Founded in 2008, Owner Resource Group is a private investment firm based in Austin, TX. ORG’s affiliates have invested in numerous companies across the manufacturing, distribution, and business services sectors. ORG partners with industry-leading businesses looking for a growth partner, and management teams hoping to establish or increase their ownership. For further information regarding ORG and its investments, please visit www.orgroup.com.

Related Links

http://www.orgroup.com

https://smartcitylocating.com