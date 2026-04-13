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YPF Awards Halliburton Multibillion-dollar Long-term Unconventional Completions Contract in Argentina

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) announced today it was awarded a multibillion-dollar contract by YPF to provide bundled unconventional completions services in the Vaca Muerta, one of the world’s most prolific shale resources outside North America. The award, which resulted from a competitive process, establishes a dedicated, exclusive, and multi-year collaboration.

“This award significantly increases our footprint in Argentina and reflects our customers’ confidence in Halliburton to deliver large-scale unconventional fracturing through technology leadership and operational excellence,” said Casey Maxwell, president, Western Hemisphere, Halliburton. “This strategic collaboration with YPF brings the industry's most advanced technology to Argentina.”

Under the contract, Halliburton will utilize its ZEUS® electric fracturing services in its first international deployment. The agreement also includes the OCTIV® Auto Frac service, part of the OCTIV® digital fracturing services operating environment that delivers consistent onsite execution while pumping.

This integrated approach establishes a new benchmark for international unconventional fracturing. It combines electrification, automation, and advanced digital workflows to improve efficiency, consistency, and emissions-intensity reduction efforts. A common digital platform supports collaborative, phased integration of next‑generation intelligent fracturing and advanced subsurface monitoring.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

Industry:

Halliburton

NYSE:HAL
Release Versions
English

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

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