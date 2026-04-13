Compeer Financial Transforms Agricultural Lending with FICO Platform

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE: FICO), the leading global analytics software company, announced that Compeer Financial, one of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperatives serving rural communities across the Midwest, has upgraded its lending operations using FICO® Platform to deliver faster, more accurate credit decisions.

Compeer's innovative implementation has earned it a 2026 FICO® Industry Vanguard Award, for its transformational use of FICO analytics and decision management technology in agricultural lending. Share

Highlights:

Compeer Financial processes over $10 billion in automated lending application throughput, since implementing FICO® Platform

Compeer Financial accurately assesses risk while reducing underwriter time per loan, saving nearly 800 monthly hours

Compeer Financial achieved 95% automated processing for loans under $500,000, nearly 70% for loans up to $2 million

Compeer Financial has won a 2026 FICO® Industry Vanguard Award for transforming agricultural lending with advanced analytics and decision management technology

Compeer's innovative implementation has earned it a 2026 FICO® Industry Vanguard Award, for its transformational use of FICO analytics and decision management technology in agricultural lending.

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/fico-platform

With its legacy credit system reaching end-of-life and loan demand accelerating, Compeer Financial needed to move from partial automation to intelligent, real-time decisioning, while maintaining strong member service and risk control.

“Our client members, farmers and agribusinesses often need fast access to capital, and we needed a loan decisioning system that could scale demand while maintaining our rigorous risk standards,” said Bill Moore, Chief Risk Officer at Compeer Financial. “In agriculture timing is everything. Whether it’s securing operating or equipment financing before planting or harvesting season or expanding their acreage with a farm real estate loan. FICO Platform delivered the speed, scale and automated intelligence we needed, allowing us to increase both our credit decision engine throughput and increase fully automated credit decisioning while improving decision quality and client experience.”

As a result, Compeer’s lending operations are now significantly more efficient. Automated processes have reduced underwriter time per loan, saving the team roughly 800 hours each month. Compeer now achieves 95% straight-through processing for loans under $500,000 and nearly 70% for loans between $1 million and $2 million — a significant improvement from the previous system. FICO® Platform now supports decisioning for loans up to $5 million, expanding Compeer's digital reach across higher-value segments. The business results include a 52% year-over-year increase in loan volume throughput and a 14% year-over-year increase in loans eligible for automated decisioning instead of manual underwriting.

“Compeer Financial’s implementation represents the power and importance of modern agricultural lending,” said Nikhil Behl, president, software at FICO. “In an industry where timing can determine a business's success or failure, this level of decisioning speed and accuracy is game-changing. We’re honored to be part of keeping rural America running.”

FICO Platform’s implementation has created a fully automated, end‑to‑end decisioning ecosystem for Compeer. Once a loan application enters Compeer’s system, the platform manages the entire workflow — from retrieving credit bureau data, to assessing risk, to generating the final decision — with complete auditability and transparency. This automation enables Compeer to handle seasonal volume spikes during critical periods like planting and harvest seasons.

“What Compeer has built isn't just a more efficient loan process, it's a lifeline for farmers who can't afford to wait,” said Andy Lawrie, credit risk tech lead at Nationwide Building Society and one of the FICO® Decision Awards judges. “By marrying FICO's decisioning intelligence with a genuine understanding of agricultural cycles and rural risk, they've raised the bar for what lenders in this space can and should deliver.”

About Compeer Financial

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $34,3 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.

Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Learn more about Compeer Financials' patronage program.

About the FICO® Decision Awards

The FICO Decision Awards recognize organizations that are achieving remarkable success using FICO solutions. A panel of independent judges with deep industry expertise evaluates nominations based upon measurable improvement in key metrics; demonstrated use of best practices; project scale, depth and breadth; and innovative uses of technology. The 2026 judges are:

Sam Abadir , research director, risk & compliance, IDC Financial Insights

, research director, risk & compliance, IDC Financial Insights Shrimanth Adla , senior director, credit risk strategy and analytics, Comcast

, senior director, credit risk strategy and analytics, Comcast Manoj Agrawal , group editor, Banking Frontiers

, group editor, Courtney Haan , strategic product manager for fraud products, Velera (Previous Winner)

, strategic product manager for fraud products, Velera (Previous Winner) Shelly Kramer , principal analyst at Kramer & Company and theCube Research

, principal analyst at Kramer & Company and theCube Research Andy Lawrie , credit risk tech lead at Nationwide Building Society (Previous Winner)

, credit risk tech lead at Nationwide Building Society (Previous Winner) Lisa Morgan , technology journalist and contributor at InformationWeek

, technology journalist and contributor at Déborah Oliveira, founder and editor-in-chief at IT Forum

The winners of the FICO Decision Awards will be spotlighted at and win tickets to FICO® World 2026, May 19-22, 2026, at the Signia By Hilton hotel, Orlando, Florida.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

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