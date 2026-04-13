Orca Security Accelerates AI-Driven Cloud Security Growth with TD SYNNEX Partnership

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced a strategic distribution agreement for North America with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership marks a significant evolution in Orca Security’s go-to-market strategy, transitioning reseller operations to a distribution-led model to provide enhanced scale, financial flexibility, and localized resources to its expanding network of security partners.

By joining the TD SYNNEX ecosystem, Orca Security empowers its partners with streamlined procurement, dedicated credit lines, and specialized regional expertise. This move is designed to accelerate new logo acquisition while providing the infrastructure necessary for partners to drive deep adoption of Orca Security’s AI-powered cloud security platform and long-term customer success across multi-cloud environments.

"Our agreement with TD SYNNEX represents a critical milestone in scaling the Orca Security ecosystem," said Gil Geron, CEO of Orca Security. "By aligning with a global leader in distribution, we are equipping our partners to deliver our AI-powered cloud security platform at scale, using our agentless side-scanning technology to cut through cloud complexity. This partnership ensures our collective community can identify and prioritize cloud risks with greater speed, precision, and impact than ever before."

The transition allows Orca Security to focus on rewarding partner activity through its engagement-based model, prioritizing partner profitability across both subscription and services opportunities. Partners will now have greater access to technical enablement and tools that expand their capabilities in cloud-native security.

"At TD SYNNEX, we are focused on identifying and onboarding the next generation of cloud security solutions that solve real-world complexities for our partners," said Cheryl Day, SVP, New Vendor Acquisition & Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "By integrating Orca Security into our North American partner ecosystem, we are enabling our customers to offer comprehensive visibility and prioritized risk management to their customers, ensuring they can stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape."

In 2026, Orca Security is focused on advancing technical expertise and service delivery across its ecosystem. This approach strengthens strategic partnerships built on technical excellence and differentiated managed service offerings to drive scale and accelerate customer impact.

“Cloud security is rapidly evolving, and delivering it at scale requires strong strategic partnerships,” said John Tavares, Channel Chief at Orca Security. “With TD SYNNEX’s global partner ecosystem and ability to rapidly activate partners, we are expanding our reach and helping customers address their most critical cloud security challenges.”

For more information on Orca Security’s Partner Program, visit https://orca.security/partners/overview/ or access the Partner Portal https://partners.orca.security.

About Orca Security

Orca enables organizations to make cloud security a strategic advantage. With the most comprehensive coverage and visibility across multi-cloud environments, the agentless-first Orca Platform unites teams to eliminate complexities, vulnerabilities, and risks - including the attack surface introduced by AI. Orca’s Security for AI secures your models, training data, and AI pipelines, while Orca AI accelerates detection, investigation, and response across your entire cloud environment. Backed by Temasek, CapitalG, ICONIQ Capital, Redpoint Ventures and others, Orca is trusted by hundreds of organizations, including SAP, Gannett, Autodesk, Lemonade and Digital Turbine. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or book a personalized demo.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.